FALMOUTH – Elizabeth “Betty” Shively died Jan. 17, 2024, at Falmouth House at Oceanview, after a brief illness.

She was born in Haddonfield, N.J., on July 23, 1922, and was christened Grace Elizabeth McComb. She attended public schools in Haddonfield, N.J., often riding her bicycle to and from the high school three miles from her home. She graduated from Temple University in 1944 with a degree in medical technology, and worked in the diagnostic laboratory at Cooper Hospital, Camden, N.J. In 1953 she married Edward Shively and they moved to Raymond in 1957, where they raised three children while Ed founded and ran his electronics manufacturing business, Shively Laboratories.

In addition to being a life-long animal lover, Betty played many active roles in her chosen communities, always interested in lending a hand and trying to “make things better”. Helping others was very important to her; she was the clerk of the Raymond Village Church, helped start the local thrift shop with her Semi-Circle friends, and served as a Girl Scout and Cub Scout leader.

She moved from Raymond to Oceanview, Falmouth, in 2000, living in her beloved Cottage 64 until relocating to Falmouth House in December 2021. She enjoyed helping out in the Oceanview library and worked on the holiday craft fairs for many years, as well as frequently attending the residents’ wine and cheese parties. In addition, she was an active member of first Raymond, and then Falmouth, Congregational Churches, UCC.

Betty had a lifelong love of travel, which she enjoyed with Ed and continued to pursue after his passing. She became a well-traveled person, having visited most of the states in the USA and over a dozen foreign countries, making her last international trip at the age of 99. She loved learning about other places and how others lived.

Betty is survived by her son, William Shively and his wife Diane, of Raymond, granddaughter Elizabeth Shively and her husband David Oliveros of Montreal, Canada, and grandson John Shively and his wife Bridgitte of Gouldsboro, and their daughter Zelie, Betty’s great-granddaughter; son, Jim Shively of Naples, grandson, Sam Shively and his partner Celine Hazelton of Portland; daughter, Margaret Shively and her husband John Williamson, of Kennebunk, and granddaughter, Sandra Williamson also of Kennebunk.

The family wishes to express their sincere thanks to the dedicated staff at Falmouth House for their devoted care of Betty over the last two years.

A Celebration of Life is planned for later in the year.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Betty’s memory may be made to

Falmouth Memorial Library,

5 Lunt Rd.

Falmouth, ME 04105;

Animal Refuge League

of Greater Portland,

P.O. Box 336

Westbrook, ME 04092; or

Good Shepherd Food Bank,

P.O. Box 1807

Auburn, ME 04211

