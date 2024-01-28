VERO BEACH, Fla. – Jane Greene Stephens passed away on Jan. 20, 2024 at Maine Medical Center from complications of Parkinsons and heart issues.

Jane was born on July 27, 1934 to parents Esther and Nathan Greene in Portland.

She attended Waynflete School and Skidmore College. Jane started skiing at 5 years old and skied most ski areas in Maine and New Hampshire. She was Maine State Junior ski champion. However, the story unfolded that she was excited to see her name in the Portland paper, but a blinding snowstorm closed the paper and her story never appeared.

Jane met her husband to be, Peter in 1955 on a blind date at Skidmore College and they were married in 1956 in Portland. Three children followed, Timothy, Clark, and Porter while following jobs in Baltimore, Md. and Oklahoma City, Okla.

Jane played tennis for 25 years at Portland and Falmouth and at Riverside Tennis in Vero Beach Fla. She loved her tennis and her friends.

In 1972, they purchased a cottage in Casco at Thomas Pond and used it for over 40 years for summer vacations and winter skiing. Jane enjoyed good friends at the lake.

Jane and Peter retired in 1990 and moved to Vero Beach Fla., but returned to Maine for summers and visits to children.

Jane is survived by her husband, Peter; and her three children, Timothy of Boca Raton, Fla., Clark of Portland, and Porter and his wife Tracey of Sutton, Mass.; four grandchildren, Justin, Joshua, Holly and Anna; and two great-grandchildren, Owen and Summer. She is also survived by her two brothers, Timothy of Framingham, Mass. and Nathanael of Cape Elizabeth.

Jane will be dearly missed by her family and those that knew her.

Per Jane’s wishes a family gathering will be held in the summer to celebrate her life.

