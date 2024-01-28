SCARBOROUGH – Nancy A. Cates, 82, of Scarborough passed away peacefully at home while surrounded by her loving family on Jan. 21, 2024.

Born in Bingham, daughter to the late Myrtle (Gleason) Cole and Leroy McClintick. She worked for Songo Shoe and Fairchild / National Semiconductor.

Nancy enjoyed reading, crossword puzzles, camping, shoveling, raking, cleaning and early mornings. She was never idle, she always had to be busy doing something. She was also a chatty person and loved to talk to anyone who crossed her path. As they say, she never met a stranger.

Nancy is survived by her children, daughters Doreen Dubois and partner Raymond Cote of Buxton and Donna Cates of Scarborough, son, Donald Cates Jr. of Scarborough; her grandchildren, Danielle Dubois, Desirae Hennessey, Kaylee Shaw and Ryan Cates; four great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; brother, Frederick McClintick, sisters Susan Keniston, Sally Mater and Bambi Morneau.

She was predeceased by her husband, Donald Cates Sr.; and her brother, Donald Dionne.

Nancy’s family wish to extend their sincere gratitude to the caring staff of Hospice of Southern Maine as well as a very special thanks to Nancy and Beth.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 1 in Calvary Cemetery, South Portland.

To view Nancy’s memorial page or to leave an online condolence for the family please visit http://www.hobbsfuneralhome.com

