Chili and cornbread are high on my list of foods that belong together. It’s not just because their flavors harmonize so well – the mellow sweetness and alluring, coarse texture of the bread playing off the soft, spicy chili.

It’s also because, with a bean-based chili, the legumes complement the grains in the cornbread nutritionally, together providing all the essential amino acids for a complete protein. Although you don’t need to eat complementary vegetable proteins at the same meal to reap their benefits, such biological teamwork only reinforces the overall power of their partnership.

This recipe brings the duo together in a single skillet, shepherd’s pie-style, with a layer of savory, chili-spiced black beans beneath a golden blanket of cornbread that is baked right on top. It’s a meal that arrives at the table with an impressive, rustic flair but is actually quick and easy to pull together.

The bean layer is boldly seasoned like a chili – with onion, garlic, chili powder, oregano and tomato paste – but with less liquid it is more of a sauté, brimming with colorful kale leaves and sweet bell pepper. If using canned black beans (or 3 cups homemade cooked beans), it comes together in about 15 minutes. You can certainly play around with the ingredients, using any leafy green such as spinach or chard, subbing the bell pepper with, say, chopped cooked broccoli, and swapping in any other type of bean.

The whole-grain cornbread layer contributes a lovely textural balance of medium-coarse cornmeal and tender whole-wheat pastry flour (you could substitute all-purpose flour), mixed with healthful oil, egg, a little milk and just enough honey to bring out the sweetness of the cornmeal while keeping the flavor on the savory side. The simple batter is spread on top of the bean layer and then baked until it is puffed, golden-brown and set in the center.

Served with a cool, creamy dollop of sour cream or yogurt, a shower of fresh cilantro leaves, and some hot sauce, it’s a winning way to bring the chili-cornbread power couple to the table.

Advertisement

Chili Black Bean and Cornbread Skillet Pie

4 servings

Active time: 30 mins; Total time: 55 mins

This skillet pie combines the essence of black bean chili and cornbread with a layer of savory, spiced beans beneath a golden blanket of cornbread that’s baked right on top, shepherd’s pie-style. The bean layer is boldly seasoned like a chili, but with less liquid, it is more of a sauté, plentiful with colorful kale leaves and sweet bell pepper. The cornbread, made with healthful oil and just enough honey to bring out cornmeal’s inherent sweetness, has a lovely textural balance of medium-coarse cornmeal and tender whole-wheat flour. Topped with a creamy dollop of sour cream or yogurt, a shower of cilantro and some hot sauce, the dish boasts an impressive, rustic flair but is actually quick and easy to pull together.

Storage: Refrigerate for up to 4 days. Gently reheat in a 350-degree oven.

INGREDIENTS

Advertisement

For the chili beans

2 tablespoons neutral oil, such as avocado or canola

1 medium yellow onion (8 ounces), diced (1 cup)

1 medium red bell pepper, diced (1 cup)

1 1/2 cups chopped kale

2 cloves garlic, minced or finely grated

Advertisement

2 tablespoons tomato paste

1 1/2 teaspoons chili powder

1 teaspoon dried oregano

1/2 teaspoon fine salt

2 (15.5-ounce) cans no-salt-added black beans, drained and rinsed

1/4 cup water

Advertisement

cayenne pepper (optional)

For the cornbread topping

3/4 cup (scant 5 ounces) medium-grind cornmeal

1/4 cup (1 1/2 ounces) whole-wheat pastry flour or all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon baking powder

1/4 teaspoon fine salt

Advertisement

1/3 cup milk (whole, reduced-fat or plant-based)

1 large egg

2 tablespoons neutral oil, such as avocado or canola

2 tablespoons honey or agave

For serving

1/3 cup plain Greek yogurt or sour cream

Advertisement

1/4 cup fresh cilantro leaves

hot sauce (optional)

STEPS

Position a rack in the middle of the oven and preheat to 350 degrees.

Make the chili beans: In a 10-inch cast iron or other ovenproof skillet over medium heat, heat the oil until shimmering. Add the onion and bell pepper and cook, stirring occasionally, until softened, about 5 minutes. Stir in the kale and cook until wilted, 2 to 3 minutes. Add the garlic and cook until aromatic, 30 seconds more. Stir in the tomato paste, chili powder, oregano and salt until combined. Add the beans and water and stir to combine. Bring to a simmer and cook for 2 minutes, crushing the beans slightly as you stir. Season with cayenne pepper, if desired, depending on your preference and the heat of your chili powder. Remove from the heat, taste, and season with more salt, if desired. Using the back of a spoon, smooth out the top of the bean mixture.

Make the cornbread topping: In a medium bowl, whisk together the cornmeal, pastry flour, baking powder and salt. In another medium bowl, whisk together the milk, egg, oil, and honey or agave until combined. Stir the flour mixture into the milk mixture until just combined. Let the batter rest for 5 minutes so it hydrates and thickens a bit. Pour the batter over the beans and spread it out evenly with a spatula.

Bake for 16 to 20 minutes, or until the topping is set in the center and lightly browned on top. Let rest for 5 to 10 minutes.

To serve, divide among shallow bowls or plates, and top with a dollop of the yogurt or sour cream, cilantro and hot sauce.

Nutrition (1/4 pie): 527 calories, 77g carbohydrates, 49mg cholesterol, 17g fat, 20g fiber, 20g protein, 2g saturated fat, 638mg sodium, 17g sugar

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: