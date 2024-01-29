All our lives we’ve been told that America is the Good Guy, the humane country – and now, as tens of thousands of innocent people, mostly women and children, are murdered in cold blood, we are sending the murderer more weapons.

Every American ought to feel disgraced by this.

John Manderino
Scarborough

