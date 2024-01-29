I am a person in long-term recovery from opioid use disorder. After a decade of active use, I sought recovery in 2015. At the time, I had searched for weeks to find treatment. Despite an exhaustive search, I had to travel out of state and spend thousands to receive help.

The opioid crisis has shown no signs of relenting, and the response by the state of Maine is not meeting current needs. A recent survey by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration reveals that thousands of Mainers are in need of treatment for substance use disorders but are unable to access it.

Last year, I assisted my brother and his partner while they desperately searched for treatment in Maine. The availability of treatment has not changed since 2015. We were told we would have to spend thousands to travel out of state or wait months to access in-patient care.

For people with SUDs, the decision to seek treatment is a difficult choice requiring immediate action. Treatment options are limited, so it’s common for people to spend months on a wait list. For people like myself and my brother, three months could be the difference between life and death.

L.D. 1975 is a bipartisan bill being considered by the Maine Legislature that would implement a statewide public health response to SUDs by expanding treatment access in every county. I urge readers to contact their legislators and ask them to support L.D. 1975.

Christopher Merrill-Cayer

Eustis

