RICHMOND — Wyatt Cassidy had 17 points and seven rebounds to pace Richmond past Islesboro 75-45 in boys basketball action Monday.

Hunter Mason added 19 points for Richmond (13-1) while Brady Alexander chipped in 10.

Islesboro (7-7) was led by Robert Conover with 21 points and Harper Conover with 11.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

DIRIGO 48, LISBON 15: Sophia Nino-Aguirre tallied 13 points for the Cougars against the Greyhounds in Dixfield.

Abigail Luczynski scored 10 points for Dirigo (5-8), Lana Waite contributed six points and eight rebounds and Aleiah Ward chipped in seven boards. Emily Woods dished out five assists.

Delaney McGrath scored the most points for Lisbon (0-14) with six.

