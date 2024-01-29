Nate Oney scored 18 of his game-high 21 points in the second half and overtime – including the go-ahead free throw in the extra period – as North Yarmouth Academy pulled out a 37-36 win over Traip Academy in a boys’ basketball game on Monday night in Kittery.

Brayden Kloza added nine points for the Panthers (4-11).

Nick Martine led Traip Academy (3-11) with 19 points followed by Sam Jordan with eight.

MONMOUTH ACADEMY 73, OLD ORCHARD BEACH 40: Sam Calder scored 38 points and the Mustangs (11-3) used a 25-1 second-quarter run to pull away from the Seagulls (6-7) in Monmouth.

Calder made 17 field goals, including three 3-pointers, and was 1 for 3 from the foul line. He had 12 in the first quarter, 14 in the second, eight in the third and four in the fourth.

Trot Moody, Brady Plante and Derrick Webber each had nine points for OOB.

LAKE REGION 68, MOUNTAIN VALLEY 46: Jacoby Bardsley scored a game-high 20 points and Jackson Libby and Aidan Roberts added 17 apiece as the Lakers (6-9) beat the Falcons (6-8) in Rumford.

Jake New paced Mountain Valley with 15 points and Ben DeSalle was by his side offensively with 14.

