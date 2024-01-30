BRUNSWICK — Dakota Shipley recorded 23 points, 14 rebounds and six assists to lead Brunswick past Fryeburg 65-32 in girls basketball action Tuesday.

Lexi Morin and Maddy Werner also had strong all-around games for Brunswick (15-1). Morin finished with 18 points, seven rebounds, seven assists and three steals, while Werner tallied 14 points to go with eight rebounds, seven steals and four assists.

Sydney Shaw made four 3-pointers and led Fryeburg (8-8) with 17 points.

BUCKFIELD 47, PINE TREE 43: Chloee Bennett scored eight of her game-high 15 points in the fourth quarter as the Bucks won in Buckfield.

Sarae Devoe added 13 points for Buckfield (7-7).

Kathryn Callender tallied 13 points for Pine Tree (6-7).

MT. ARARAT 61, MARSHWOOD 36: Julianna Allen and Cali Pomerleau each had 13 points as the Eagles (14-2) beat the Hawks (7-9) in Topsham.

Sarah Theriault scored 12 points for Marshwood.

BOYS BASKETBALL

BUCKFIELD 56, PINE TREE 53: Krosby Harvey scored 11 of his 22 points in the fourth quarter as the Bucks secured a close win in Buckfield.

Brayden Monto added another 12 points for Buckfield (7-8).

Silas Yeaton scored a game-high 26 points for Pine Tree Academy (2-7).

DIRIGO 53, LISBON 24: Nate Wainwright finished with 12 points for the Cougars, adding another win in Dixfield.

Dakota White and Travis Wright each tallied 10 points for Dirigo (9-5).

Lisbon’s (1-14) top points scorer was Keeghan Morrissette, who added eight.

MARSHWOOD 40, MT. ARARAT 37: Liam Tiernan had 17 points, including four free throws down the stretch, as the Hawks (3-12) beat the Eagles (6-9) in South Berwick.

Andrew Clemons had 13 points to lead Mt. Ararat.

