Windham improved to 14-2 and moved a significant step closer to clinching the No. 1 seed and a quarterfinal bye in the upcoming Class AA North boys’ basketball playoffs with a 55-51 win against No. 2 Cheverus (13-3) on Tuesday evening in Portland.

The top-seeded Eagles used an 18-8 second-quarter surge to gain a 34-24 halftime lead thanks in large part to the offense from reserves Conor Janvrin and Matthew Searway. Janvrin, a junior, scored nine of his team-high 12 points in the second quarter while Searway, a senior, made all three of his shots in the paint for six points. Windham was without starter Creighty Dickson, out with a rib injury.

“I love our bench. Our bench doesn’t get talked about enough but they’re hungry and ready to contribute and know what they need to do on the floor and tonight was a great example,” said Windham Coach Chad Pulkkinen.

Erik Bowen (7 points) hit a 3-pointer and Tyrie James (9 points) scored in transition to push Windham’s lead to 39-24 early in the third quarter.

Cheverus rallied behind 33 points from Leo McNabb – 22 in the second half. Over an 11-minute stretch McNabb scored 20 straight points for the Stags, who trimmed the lead to 50-47 before a key 3-pointer from Janvrin helped seal the win.

OXFORD HILLS 60, PORTLAND 59: Holden Shaw scored four of his 17 points in overtime to lead the Vikings (6-9) to a win over the Bulldogs (12-3) in South Paris.

Gabe Damon and Jake Carson both had two points in overtime for Oxford Hills.

Jeissey Khamis scored 24 points for Portland (12-3).

BIDDEFORD 84, MASSABESIC 34: Drew Smyth scored 16 points to lead a balanced offense as the Tigers (4-11) beat Mustangs (0-15) in Biddeford.

Kelly O’Guinn added 11 points, including three 3-pointers, while Noah Laverriere and Julius Searles added 10 points apiece.

Kyle Abbott scored 11 points for Massabesic.

SOUTH PORTLAND 68, DEERING 48: Gabe Galarraga and Manny Hidalgo combined for 39 points, and the Red Riots (7-8) dominated on the boards in a win over the Rams (6-9) in Portland.

South Portland’s Darius Johnson grabbed 20 rebounds, including 11 at the offensive end. Galarraga finished with 21 points, while Hidalgo scored 18.

Evan Legassey led Deering with 15 points. Tayshaun Cleveland and Mogga Yanga each had nine.

LINCOLN ACADEMY 54, MEDOMAK VALLEY 42: The Eagles (11-3) outscored the Panthers (13-3) 20-8 in the third quarter to pull away for a win in Waldoboro.

Gabe Hagar scored 16 points to lead Lincoln Academy Lucas Houghton added 13 points and Casey Duncan 10.

Kory Donlin scored 16 points for Medomak Valley, while Gabe Lash chipped in with 15.

ST. DOMINIC 75, SACOPEE VALLEY 45: Campbell Perryman scored 13 of his 23 points during a second-quarter surge as the Saints (14-0) cruised to a win over the Hawks (6-8) in Hiram.

Kai Taylor added 12 points and Mason LaFlamme had 11 for St. Dom’s, which stretched a 16-12 lead after one quarter to 41-25 at halftime. Perryman made three of his five 3-pointers in the second quarter.

Dylan Capano scored 20 points, and Silas Nielsen had 10 points and 10 rebounds for Sacopee Valley.

BUCKFIELD 56, PINE TREE ACADEMY 53: Krosby Harvey scored 11 of his 22 points in the fourth quarter as the Bucks (7-8), secured a close win over the Breakers (2-7) in Buckfield.

Brayden Monto added another 12 points for Buckfield.

Silas Yeaton scored a game-high 26 points for Pine Tree Academy.

