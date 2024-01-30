Cate King scored 17 points and grabbed 13 rebounds to lift Yarmouth to a 46-39 win over Wells in a high school girls’ basketball game on Tuesday in Yarmouth.

Maya Hagerty added 11 points for Yarmouth (9-7).

Maren Maxon scored 11 points for Wells (11-5), but fouled out in the fourth quarter when the Clippers were able to put the game away at the free-throw line. Megyn Mertens added 11 points.

DEERING 53, WESTBROOK 43: Angelina Keo and Natalie Santiago each scored 15 points and Maya Gayle added 14 as the Rams (8-8) defeated the Blue Blazes (5-11) in Westbrook.

Deering took control early, leading 17-7 after one quarter and 32-13 at halftime.

Taylor Hodge and Kylie Young paced Westbrook with 13 points apiece.

SOUTH PORTLAND 45, NOBLE 14: Emma Travis scored 17 points and the Red Riots (13-3), who took a 20-3 lead in the first quarter, and cruised past the Knights (0-16) in South Portland.

Taylor Gnirk had six points for Noble.

HOCKEY

ST. DOMINIC 3, BRUNSWICK 1: Avianna D’Auteuill, Aiva Dorman and Emily Andrews each scored as the Saints (10-7) beat the Dragons (8-8) at Norway Savings Bank Arena in Auburn.

Lauren Labbe scored for Brunswick.

Alana Wheeler stopped 22 shots for St. Dominic, while Hensleigh LaBonte had 10 saves for Brunswick.

