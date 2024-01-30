AUBURN — St. Dom’s got timely scoring on its way to a 3-1 victory over Brunswick in a girls hockey game Tuesday at Norway Savings Bank Arena.

The Saints, ranked fourth in the North region Heal points standings heading into the game, scored all three goals in the middle frame.

The Saints were feeling good after the game.

“I think it was a big win — it will give us a lot of confidence going into our next game and into the playoffs,” goalie Alana Wheeler said.

St. Dom’s (10-7) plays Brunswick (7-8) against in its regular season finale on Saturday.

Brunswick was ranked third in the North Heals before the game.

Dragons coach Chris Ledwick credited the Saints for clogging the shooting lanes.

“Shot attempts weren’t the problem, I give all the credit to St. Dom’s,” Ledwick said. “They got a lot of sticks on pucks, and they blocked a lot of shots. They pressured our girls to shoot when they weren’t ready.”

After an early St. Dom’s push, Brunswick controlled the majority of the first period. Lauren Labbe ripped the Dragons’ second shot of the game, and it appeared Wheeler (22 saves) stopped the puck, but it rolled off of her into the net for a 1-0 lead.

“I don’t think I tracked it in all the way, and I lost track of it,” Wheeler said. “But we came back and won the game.”

Brunswick outshot St. Dom’s 10-1 in the opening period.

Gosselin felt good about where his team was after the first frame.

“I think our confidence was growing and I just said we needed to bring it up another notch,” Gosselin said. “We talked about that and we did — they did it in the second period and they did it in the third period.”

The Dragons had offensive possession early in the middle frame, but the shot attempts went wide of Wheeler.

St. Dom’s flipped the ice midway through the period when Gabby Allen had a breakaway and she almost put in the puck off of her own rebound.

Avianna D’Auetuil tied the game for the Saints late in the second period when she knocked home a rebound from an Emily Andrews shot.

The Saints scored twice in the final minute of the second, starting when Aiva Dorman parked herself beside the right post. After receiving a pass from Lauren Hanlon from the left point, Dorman jammed home the puck with 31 seconds to play.

Gosselin said the team has been working on keeping their sticks down for rebounds.

“We have been working those things in practice and it’s nice to see it work sometimes,” Gosselin said.

Andrews scored on the breakaway when she went top shelf on Brunswick goalie Hensleigh Labonte (10 saves). The goal came with 11 seconds remaining before the second intermission.

“I was looking at the clock and hoping to go in with a 2-1 lead and she added a nice one,” Gosselin said of Andrews’ goal. “It was great; it was a good feeling.”

Ledwick said Brunswick got tired after killing a few penalties late in the second.

“We got in trouble on the special teams,” Ledwick said. “There was a penalty which set us back and got some people extended out there.”

The pace picked up in the third period. Wheeler made a point-blank kick save early in the frame.

“It was a surprise when it came to me,” Wheeler said. “I just kicked out my leg because I knew I could get it.”

Later on, Brunswick hit a post.

“I have to thank the post for that one,” Wheeler said. “The goalie’s best friend.”

St. Dom’s got the puck deep into the offensive zone throughout the period. With under five minutes remaining, the teams played a little bit of 4-on-4 action. Brunswick hit a post in that stretch.

Brunswick didn’t pull the goalie to get the extra player when the teams skated four aside.

“One of our girls got rocked in the boards pretty hard and that was more to give her a breather,” Ledwick said. “I thought about it, but it was a little too soon. I was hoping we could get one 4-on-4 and thinking about pulling the goalie.”

After St. Dom’s took a timeout with 1:32 remaining with a faceoff coming in its own zone, Brunswick pulled Labonte. The Dragons got a power play with 56 seconds remaining but didn’t get any grade-A chances on Wheeler and the Saints ran out the clock.

Gosselin said his team played well in the final minutes.

“I felt confident, I thought we were playing well, and we were possessing the puck well,” Gosselin said.

