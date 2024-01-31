YARMOUTH – It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Ian M. Keith on Jan. 26, 2024. Ian was born in Portland on Sept. 10, 1992, to Cindy (Hall) and Bill Keith Jr.

Ian attended Portland schools, where he thrived both academically and athletically. Graduating from Portland High School in 2010, where he left an indelible mark on the football and rugby teams, and created the Gum Game.

Ian’s warm and magnetic personality drew people to him effortlessly. He had a gift for making friends and his infectious laughter and beautiful smile brought smiles to all who knew him. His quick wit and sense of humor could always light up a room. But beyond his happy nature, Ian possessed a tender heart and a remarkable capacity for caring for others.

Anybody who knew Ian, knew that he was an incredibly hard worker.

He was employed for many years at Amigo’s Mexican restaurant and was pursuing a nursing degree at SMCC, but his real dream was to become a Dinosaur.

Ian leaves behind a legacy of love and cherished memories. He is survived by his beloved fiancé, Nikki Blackstone, and stepson Tyler of Yarmouth. He is also survived by his mother, Cindy Russell, and stepfather Bob Russell of Windham, as well as his father, Bill Keith Jr. of Portland. Ian’s brother Nick and niece Sophia of Portland, his maternal grandparents, Judy and Bruce Hall of Westbrook, his paternal grandparents, Bill and Mary Keith Sr. of Gray, and Dorothy Knouse Keith of Westbrook who will forever hold him close in their hearts.

Ian’s extended family include his aunt, Cheryl Day, uncles, Troy and Matt Hall and Brian Keith; step-brothers, Rob and Alex Russell and Logan Forbes; as well numerous cousins; and too many friends who were like family to name, all of who will miss him.

Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday Feb. 3, 2024 at A.T. Hutchins Funeral Home, 660 Brighton Avenue, with a Time of Sharing & Remembering to follow at 1 p.m..

A Celebration of Life will follow at the Portland Eagles Club, 184 St. John Street.

To share memories of Ian or to leave the family an online condolence, please visit http://www.athutchins.com

﻿

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous