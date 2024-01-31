PARIS – When the Oxford County Commission meets Thursday morning, it is expected to reveal its decision to ask Gov. Janet Mills to remove Sheriff Christopher Wainwright from office.

At its last meeting, the commission made a motion to send a complaint to the governor detailing specific examples of Wainwright’s past actions, including disposal of dozens of firearms from the department’s evidence room without the knowledge of county officials and outside the financial scrutiny of those officials in 2021, and request that she remove him from office.

Related Oxford County sheriff faces questions about gun sales

The commission has no authority to suspend or fire Wainwright, who was first elected sheriff in 2018, Maine statute dictates that only the governor has that power.

Commissioners also based their decision to ask for Wainwright’s removal on the belief that, according to the motion made to request his removal, he “failed to faithfully and efficiently perform the duties of his office and improperly exercised and acted outside of his legal authority.”

In addition to the firearms sales, the commission is basing its request on Wainwright’s decision to allow two school resource officers to carry guns in schools last year even though their certification as law enforcement officers had expired.

Percy Turner, who covers the schools in Regional School Unit 10, and Michael Kaspereen, who covers Hiram-based Maine School Administrative District 55, carried guns and badges, with the power to make arrests, despite not being certified after they each had retired from the Maine State Police.

Advertisement

According to Sun Journal archives, the original appointments for these officers had been made by previous Sheriff James Theriault in 2018, and Wainwright continued to renew the contracts with the two school systems despite the officers’ lack of certification. At the time, Wainwright blamed the oversight on recordkeeping, noting that both officers were experienced and well qualified to carry firearms.

The commission has not yet sent the request to the governor for Wainwright’s removal, but is scheduled to meet at 9 a.m. Thursday and act on that request.

In November, Wainwright, was under investigation for allegedly asking one of his deputies to go easy on a woman who had received a traffic citation.

Related Oxford County Commissioners investigate Sheriff Christopher Wainwright

The sheriff allegedly requested Deputy Tyler Fournier show leniency to the woman who was cited for consuming alcohol in a vehicle on a public way on Aug. 20, 2022, according to an audio recording of a phone call leaked to the Bangor Daily News.

Wainwright reportedly got incensed that Fournier, who was uncomfortable with the request and feeling pressure, reported the incident to his sergeant, which sent the complaint up the chain of command.

According to the audio recording, Wainwright is heard saying “I don’t work for the county commissioners, and I don’t work for the chief deputy (James Urquhart.) You all work for me …. And if I tell you not to write any (expletive) tickets ever again, you won’t write any tickets ever again. You know what I’m saying? That’s the sheriff. It’s a constitutional office.”

In a statement issued following the revelation of that audio recording, Wainwright offered an apology admitting that he “overstated his authority as sheriff and using inappropriate language,” admitting he violated Maine’s Law Enforcement Code of Ethics by asking his deputy to show favor to someone.

He also said he was “seeking management training classes to a gain better perspective on workplace dynamics.”

This story will be updated.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: