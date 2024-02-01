The Washington Commanders have an agreement with Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn to hire him as coach, according to two people with knowledge of the decision.

The people spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Thursday. Washington was the final NFL team to fill its head-coaching vacancy.

Quinn, 53, spent the past three seasons running the defense for the NFC East-rival Cowboys after five-plus seasons coaching the Atlanta Falcons. Quinn coached the Falcons to a Super Bowl appearance in 2016 before being fired after an 0-5 start in 2020.

He became Washington’s choice after Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, considered a top candidate, told teams Tuesday he was staying with Detroit and the Seahawks hired Baltimore defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald on Wednesday.

Controlling owner Josh Harris, new general manager and head of football operations Adam Peters and Quinn give the organization a much-desired new approach after four years of Ron Rivera in charge of everything turned out to be a disappointment. Harris was committed to splitting the personnel and coaching duties this time around.

Much like Peters with the ability to hire a new coach, Quinn now gets the chance to fill out his own staff in his second stint as an NFL head coach. It remains to be seen if Eric Bieniemy returns as offensive coordinator, though that’s not expected, and that position on defense is vacant after Rivera fired Jack Del Rio midway through this past season.

Quinn’s defense ranked fifth in the league in yards and points allowed, helping Dallas win the NFC East before losing in the first round of the playoffs. He inherits the Commanders after they went 4-13, including two blowout losses to the Cowboys.

Washington does have the second pick in the draft, more than $80 million in salary cap space and the opportunity for Peters and Quinn to handpick the next quarterback for a franchise that has not had any consistency at the position in decades.

After Johnson pulled himself out of consideration, Washington brass had to pivot to other candidates. Macdonald going to Seattle made Quinn the front-runner, and he got the job over the likes of Detroit defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn and Baltimore assistant Anthony Weaver.

Quinn represents the leader Peters was looking for in the successor to Rivera.

Quinn had also been linked to the Seahawks, for whom he worked under Pete Carroll as defensive coordinator in 2013 and 2014 before getting his first chance to run a team with Atlanta. The Falcons led 28-3 in the Super Bowl on Feb. 5, 2017, before losing to the New England Patriots.

BILL BELICHICK: Washington is hiring Dan Quinn to fill the final NFL head-coaching vacancy, meaning unless another job opens, Bill Belichick will be left out of this offseason’s hiring cycle.

Belichick, who parted ways with the New England Patriots last month after 24 seasons, spoke with the Commanders about their opening and “had support from some decision makers” before the team chose Quinn, according to The Athletic.

Belichick had two interviews with the Falcons before they hired Raheem Morris to be their head coach. Belichick, who won six Super Bowls with New England, is 15 wins away from passing Don Shula for the NFL coaching record.

The 71-year-old Belichick could take a consulting role somewhere, pivot to television, or put his feet up and wait until more jobs inevitably open. Heading into the 2024 season, Cowboys Coach Mike McCarthy, Eagles Coach Sirianni, and Giants Coach Brian Daboll could all be on the hot seat.

With Belichick sitting in free agency, an owner like Jerry Jones may be even quicker to make a move, and the Cowboys leader sung Belichick’s praises earlier this week at the Senior Bowl.

“I know him personally and I like him,” Jones told Yahoo Sports. “There’s no doubt in my mind we could work together. None. None.

“We all know that he’s certainly excellent, maybe at the top of his profession,” Jones said. “To say that any one person automatically assures you a Super Bowl is ridiculous. That’s too high [an] expectation for him. But is he maybe the greatest pro football coach of all time? Could very well be. He is a friend and I like him and I want to make real clear: I wouldn’t have any problem working with him.”

This cycle saw eight teams, including the Patriots, hire new head coaches. Five of the eight openings resulted in defensive coaches being hired – Patriots (Mayo), Falcons (Morris), Seattle (Mike Macdonald), Raiders (Antonio Pierce) and the Commanders (Quinn).

RAVENS: Baltimore hired Zach Orr as its defensive coordinator after Mike Macdonald left to become the head coach of the Seattle Seahawks earlier this week.

The Ravens announced the 31-year-old Orr’s promotion Thursday. He was Baltimore’s inside linebackers coach the past two seasons and also played linebacker for the Ravens from 2014-16.

