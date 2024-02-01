OLYMPICS

Reigning Olympic marathon bronze medalist Molly Seidel won’t run this weekend at the U.S. Olympic marathon trials because of a knee injury.

Seidel revealed Thursday on Instagram that she hurt her knee about a month ago and an MRI showed she had a fractured patella and partially torn patellar tendon. She tried to cross-train to get ready for Saturday’s race in Orlando, Florida, but made the decision to drop out to avoid risking further injury. The top three finishers earn spots at this year’s Paris Games if they’ve met the time qualification criteria.

“I knew that I could not race a marathon hard on it, in its current state, without really, really injuring myself,” Seidel said in the video.

BASEBALL

MLB: Jazz Chisholm Jr. got disappointing news on his 26th birthday, losing to the Miami Marlins in the first salary arbitration decision of the year.

The outfielder will be paid $2,625,000 rather than his $2.9 million request, Margaret Brogan, Jeanne Vonhof and Scott Buchheit ruled Thursday. The panel heard arguments from both sides a day earlier.

• Reliever Héctor Neris and the Chicago Cubs finalized a $9 million, one-year contract, a deal that includes option and performance bonuses that could increase its value to about $22 million over two seasons.

The 34-year-old right-hander gets a $9 million salary this year, and the agreement includes a $9 million team option for 2025.

BASKETBALL

WNBA: The Atlanta Dream acquired two-time WNBA steals leader Jordin Canada in a trade that sent guard Aari McDonald to the Los Angeles Sparks.

The Dream also acquired the No. 12 pick in the 2024 WNBA draft while sending Los Angeles the No. 8 pick.

• Minnesota signed guard Courtney Williams and forward Alanna Smith, adding two former Chicago Sky players in free agency.

The Lynx also re-signed forward Bridget Carlson, the day after they traded forward Tiffany Mitchell and the 19th pick in the WNBA draft to the Connecticut Sun for guard Natisha Hiedeman.

• The Dallas Wings have re-signed All-Star Satou Sabally after a breakout season that helped the franchise to its first playoff series victory since moving to Texas eight years ago.

GOLF

PGA: Patrick Cantlay saved par five times and had eight birdies at Spyglass Hill for an 8-under 64 that left him one shot behind Thomas Detry of Belgium at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am on Thursday at Pebble Beach, Calif.

Detry finished with three straight birdies for a 63 at Spyhill. Torrey Pines winner Matthieu Pavon had the best round at Pebble Beach, closing with four birdies over the last five holes for a 65.

EUROPEAN TOUR: French golfer Tom Vaillant birdied eight of his final 13 holes to shoot a bogey-free 8-under 64 and take a one-stroke lead after the first round of the Bahrain Championship at Riffa, Bahrain.

Vaillant, ranked No. 454 and playing his first full season on the European tour, moved into first place late in the day at the Royal Golf Club to overtake Zander Lombard of South Africa and Joel Girrbach of Switzerland (both 65s).

Rasmus Hojgaard, the highest-ranked player in the field at No. 70, shot 67 and was three strokes off the lead in a tie for eighth.

TENNIS

DAVIS CUP: Chris Eubanks stepped in as a late replacement for an injured Taylor Fritz and joined Sebastian Korda in earning singles victories to give the United States a 2-0 lead against Ukraine in Davis Cup qualifying at Vilnius, Lithuania.

The No. 32-ranked Eubanks, a Wimbledon quarterfinalist last year, made his Davis Cup debut and defeated No. 498 Viacheslav Bielinskyi 6-3, 6-2 with the help of a 15-6 edge in forehand winners. That came after No. 33 Korda hit six of his 16 aces in the last two games along the way to beating No. 342 Oleksii Krutykh 6-3, 6-7 (3), 6-4.

Fritz, the highest-ranked American man at No. 9, was ruled out hours before play began because of an injured right hip.

