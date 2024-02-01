PORTLAND – Jondi Poe White passed away on Jan. 28, 2024 at age 53. She is survived by her husband, Dominic White, her parents John and Becky Poe and Joan and Robert Ziegler, her two sisters Jodi Stevens and Melissa Triplett, and their spouses Robert Stevens and Grant Triplett.

﻿Jondi inherited her grandmother’s love of theme parties with Halloween being her favorite. Her Halloween parties on Munjoy Hill in Portland were legendary. Preparation would start months in advance and it showed.

﻿Jondi was an animal lover and would adopt all the homeless cats if she could have. She loved her garden, making props for parties, going to see live music, playing Dungeons and Dragons with her “kids”, and the perfect Bombay Sapphire Martini.

﻿She was comically awkward with the ability to trip over anything anywhere but would follow it up with a big smile and a laughing snort.

﻿When asked how she would like to be remembered she said, “I tried really hard and I did my best.” This was evident in all she did. From her career to her family to her friendships and to throwing parties, she always gave everything she had.

﻿There will be a private life celebration at a later date.

In lieu of flowers,

please send a donation to: the Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland, Maine

