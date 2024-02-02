TOPSHAM – Jean Averill, 82, of Topsham, passed away on Jan. 29, 2024 at her home. Jean was married to Richard Averill for 53 years; he preceded her death.

She spent her younger years as an at home mom, raising her children and taking care of the household. After her own children left the nest, she opened a daycare center.

Once she had the time for herself she never let moss grow under her feet. For many years clogging was her passion, attending many different events until the group disbanded. She was active with several Red Hat groups, volunteered for Post 202 American Legion, traveling with different senior citizen centers and was active with her church.

She leaves behind her children Debra (Dave) Gibb, Darlene Bisson, and Donna Plourde; many grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024 from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Stetson’s Funeral Home, 12 Federal Street, Brunswick, Maine. A funeral service will take place on Friday, Feb. 9, 2024 at 1:00 p.m. also at Stetson’s Funeral Home with Reverend Jim Kiker from United Baptist Church officiating.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of Stetson’s Funeral Home. Condolences, memories, and pictures may be shared with the family at http://www.StetsonsFuneralHome.com

﻿In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation to the:

American Cancer Society

donate.cancer.org

﻿

