Portland police made several arrests Friday afternoon after Pro-Palestine protestors blocked off a section of Franklin Street to demand an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

The group, led by the Maine Coalition for Palestine, gathered near Franklin Street and Marginal Way around 1 p.m. and later blocked the roadway.

Police issued several warnings to the group that officers would make arrests if protestors didn’t move.

The road reopened after the arrests and the demonstration started to disburse.

Hamas officials said Friday that the group is studying a proposed cease-fire deal that would include prolonged pauses in fighting in Gaza and swaps of Israeli hostages for Palestinian prisoners, but the militants also want thousands of Palestinian prisoners being held for acts related to the conflict with Israel to be released, including those serving life sentences, according to the Associated Press.

Hamas and other militants captured about 250 hostages during their deadly Oct. 7 attack on southern Israel that triggered the war. They continue to hold dozens of captives, after more than 100 were released during a one-week truce in November, in exchange for 240 Palestinian prisoners.

Since Israel’s offensive began, more than 27,000 Palestinians have been killed and 66,000 wounded, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry. The conflict has also leveled vast swaths of the tiny coastal enclave, displaced 85% of its population and pushed a quarter of residents to starvation.

“We are devastated and outraged by the ongoing genocide in Gaza that is being perpetuated by the state of Israel and heavily armed and funded by the U.S. government,” Yusuf Ebrahim, an Iraqi-American resident physician at Maine Medical Center, said in a statement. “We stand out here today to demand an end to the genocide, an end to the decades of occupation and oppression, and a free Palestine once and for all.”

The Maine Coalition for Palestine is made up of several groups, including Maine Voices for Palestinian Rights, Students for Justice in Palestine from various college campuses in the state, the Maine Party for Socialism & Liberation, Portland CONFRONT, Healthcare Workers for Palestine, and Maine Labor for Palestine.

