AUGUSTA — Gov. Janet Mills on Friday swore in U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Diane L. Dunn as the first woman to lead the Maine National Guard and to serve as adjutant general and commissioner of the Maine Department of Defense, Veterans and Emergency Management.

Dunn’s history-making ascent was made official during “changing of responsibility” ceremony at Camp Champlain, the Maine National Guard Joint Force Headquarters.

“I’ve always tried to diminish ‘the first’ title,” Dunn said during an interview before the ceremony. “But, with the fact that somebody has to be first and it is historic, I think it’s an opportunity to then communicate to a wider audience of the opportunities that exist for everyone in the National Guard in particular as we talk about military Service and leadership in general. I would be losing an opportunity if I didn’t use this day — this historic event — to broadcast loud and clear to everyone that Maine has great opportunities for everyone.”

Dunn, 57, replaces Maj. Gen. Douglas Farnham, who is retiring after nearly 40 years of military service and has served as leader of the Maine National Guard, adjunct general and commissioner of the department since 2015.

Dunn, who lives in Rome, which is located in the Belgrade Lakes region, is a lifelong Mainer.

Born in Farmington, she grew up in Jay and Lewiston and became the first person in her family to graduate from college, earning a bachelor’s degree from Husson University, a masters in public administration from the University of Maine, and a masters in strategic studies at the U.S. Army War College.

Dunn was commissioned the guard in 1988. She was a licensed social work until 1997, when she began working for the guard full time.

Dunn has shattered glass ceilings throughout her 33-year military career. In 2014, she was the first woman to command a brigade in the Maine Army National Guard. When she was promoted to Brigadier General six year later, she became the first female general in the guard’s 200-year history.

Dunn, who retired in 2021 and most recently served a senior advisor and Chief of Staff to University of Maine and University of Maine at Machias President Joan Ferrini-Mundy, was nominated by Mills in December.

Three Republicans opposed her nomination during the confirmation process, citing her focus diversity, equity and inclusion and her unwillingness to back the “defend the guard” movement, which would prohibit the overseas deployment of the state’s National Guard units without a congressional declaration of war — something she said would run counter to federal law.

She was confirmed 33-1 by the Senate last month.

Dunn has served as company commander of the Headquarters and Headquarters Detachment, 286th Supply Services Battalion in Bangor, battalion commander of the 240th Regional Training Institute while it was in Augusta, battalion commander of the 286th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion in both Bangor and Afghanistan and brigade commander of the 120th Regional Support Group in Bangor.

Her career has also included national assignments as the joint regional branch chief of U.S. Northern Command in Colorado Springs, Colorado, and as a deputy commanding general for U.S. Army North at Fort Sam Houston, Texas.

She is the recipient of the Legion of Merit, the Bronze Star Medal, the Defense Meritorious Service Medal, the Meritorious Service Medal with 4 Bronze Oak Leaf Clusters, the National Defense Service Medal with 1 Bronze Service Star, the Global War on Terrorism-Service Medal, and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization Medal, among several other distinguished decorations and badges.

This story will be updated.

