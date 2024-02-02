Police arrested a man on Thursday night and charged him with robbery and other crimes after he allegedly stole $30,000 from a South Portland bank on January 26.

Police found Jason P. Arsenault, who is 41 and currently homeless, inside his parked car on Mabel Street in Portland at about 10 p.m., according to a spokesperson for the South Portland police department. In addition to robbery, a Class A charge (the highest level in Maine), Arsenault faces charges of theft, unauthorized use of property, and terrorizing — a crime some Maine prosecutors have stopped charging due to uncertainty about the Constitutionality of the statute.

Police say the Key Bank at 445 Gorham Road was robbed shortly before noon on Jan. 26. Four days later, police released photos of the man they believed committed the crime. Police say they received several tips from the public — one of those led to Arsenault.

Arsenault led investigators to where he had stashed “nearly all” of the money he allegedly took from the bank, police said.

He is being held at the Cumberland County Jail on $25,000 bail and is scheduled to make his initial appearance in court on Friday.

Related Headlines South Portland police searching for bank robbery suspect

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: