GARDINER – Brian Stanley Coombs, 56, of Gardiner, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Jan. 30, 2024. Brian was born on April 4, 1967 in Brunswick. He was a beloved husband, father, son, brother, uncle, nephew, cousin, and friend.

Brian was known for his optimistic outlook on life and his kind and cheerful nature. He approached every day with a positive attitude, spreading joy and kindness to those around him. He made friends everywhere he went with his outgoing demeanor and gentle, contagious smile and would happily give the shirt off his back to those in need.

Brian graduated from Deering High School in Portland, class of 1985, where he found his love for track, volleyball, and theater amongst many other extracurricular activities. Brian would later go on to achieve many of his goals including studying broadcasting at the University of Maine and working around the country to find his niche. He ultimately came back home to Maine to settle down and start a family and finally found what he was meant to do, working as a personal care assistant, and went on to work as a group home manager, dedicating his career to helping those who could not care for themselves and making a huge impact on their everyday lives.

He was very proud of his many accomplishments and medical certifications in his field. His greatest accomplishment in life ultimately was his family. Brian married the love of his life, Deanna, in 2005 officially combining their family of eight to become our very own “Brady Bunch” as he would always say with pride. In his free time, Brian enjoyed spending time with his family, telling “dad jokes”, showing his love for comics and all things sci-fi, playing corn hole, and visiting the beautiful coasts of Maine, his home state, as a self proclaimed “pirate”. These hobbies allowed him to unwind and appreciate the beauty of the world around him, which he projected on all who were blessed enough to cross paths with him.

Brian is survived by his loving wife Deanna Coombs; and their children, Katherine Coombs and fiance Brian Zea, Kaitlyn Buckingham and fiance Zachary Brown, Allison (Casey) Krcma, Jaron Buckingham and girlfriend Heather Stewart, Jacob Coombs and girlfriend Meghan Bartos, and Isaiah Buckingham; grandchildren Elliott Buckingham, Elijah Buckingham, and Charlene Brown; brother, Timothy (Kimberly) Coombs; siblings-in-law Shawna Boyer, Lorna (Denise) Thompson, and Leo (Tammy) Thompson; stepfather Donald Malonson, father-in-law Fred Boyer and a very special mother figure, Claire Putnam. He also leaves behind many beloved nieces, nephews, cousins, and aunts. Brian was preceded in death by his parents, Deborah Malonson and Winfield Coombs and his mother-in-law, Jane Boyer. May Brian finally find peace and may his memory forever be a source of comfort and inspiration to those who knew and loved him.

﻿Funeral services will be held 12 noon on Monday, Feb. 5, 2024, at the Millinocket Church of the Nazarene, 135 Forest Avenue, Millinocket, with the Rev. Allen Hamlin, pastor, officiating. Messages of condolence may be expressed at Brian’s Book of Memories at lamsonfh.com.