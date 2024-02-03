YARMOUTH – Richard “Dick” Leroy Morrill, 94, of Yarmouth, died peacefully on Jan. 28, 2024, at Gosnell Memorial Hospital House. Richard was born on April 25, 1929, the son of Edna May (Grant) Morrill and Harry Edwin Morrill in what was then known as Grantville.

He attended North Yarmouth Academy and served in the Army during the Korean War at Camp Stewart, Ga. On Sept. 19, 1952, Dick married the love of his life, Gloria Priscilla York. Dick was a self-employed full time Crab/Lobster Fisherman and along with his wife, Gloria, owned and operated Spring Street Market in Yarmouth. Dick’s mother, Edna worked full time at the store as well. It was a place for friends, neighbors, customers to come and chat while also getting their seafood and grocery necessities – – his customers loved his crabmeat!

﻿Dick enjoyed spending time with his large family. He was predeceased by his eldest son, Richard Lewis Morrill (2 weeks before his own passing) and son-in-law Roy Giles. He is survived by his wife of 71 years, Gloria (York) Morrill; three sons, William (Beth) Morrill, Jeffrey (Karla) Morrill, John Morrill and three daughters, Shirley Giles, Judith (Michael) Dembrowski, Jennifer (James) Swanson. He is also survived by 15 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and 2 great-great-grandchildren. Dick was also predeceased by brothers, Harry (Punk) Morrill and Charles Morrill and sister Harriett (Morrill) Ingerson. He is survived by two brothers, David Morrill and Daryl Morrill; one sister, Frances (Morrill) Heal; and many nieces, nephews.

﻿He was a red-sox baseball enthusiast (couch-potato variety) and rarely missed any televised games. If you had a history question, he almost always knew the answer, as proven whenever the family played “Trivial Pursuit”. He had his own boat and loved crabbing, lobstering, clamming and fishing as well as taking his kids to the local small islands for swimming outings. He loved seafood and couldn’t get enough of it. He loved animals his whole life and had several of them over the years (cats, dogs, chickens, ducks, etc). He loved gardening, doing puzzles and enjoyed hunting with his brothers, sons and sons-in-law throughout the years. He also enjoyed his regular TV shows (Jeopardy, Wheel of Fortune, Mash, etc.) and let’s not forget the weather. He didn’t miss an opportunity to sit and watch the 6:00 p.m. news. He loved to argue with the weatherman! He had a wonderful sense of humor, cracking jokes with his kids, letting his grandkids rub his bald head for “good luck” when they came to visit, etc.

﻿A memorial service will be held on Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024 at 1:00 p.m. at Brackett Funeral Home, 29 Federal Street, Brunswick, Maine. There will be a Celebration of Life following the funeral service. Location is TBD and will be updated on the funeral home website and announced at the conclusion of the service.

﻿Special Thanks to Maine Medical and Gosnell Memorial Hospital House Doctors, Nurses and staff.

Memories and Condolences may be shared at http://www.brackettfh.com

﻿In lieu of flowers, donations in Dick’s memory may be sent to the organizations listed below. (If sending flowers, please note due to severe allergies, do not include lilies of any kind)

Hospice of Southern Maine: hospiceofsouthernmaine.org

or: American Heart

Association or:

Yarmouth Fire & Rescue

﻿