AUGUSTA — Lewiston and Noble started off a full day of cheering Saturday at Cony High by winning Class A regional championships.

The Class A North title went to Lewiston, which earned 86.9 points to edge Oxford Hills (83.1) and Bangor (82.8). Hampden Academy (77.5), Brewer (68.75), Skowhegan (46.40), Windham (46.25), and Portland (44.75) also qualified for the state championships next Saturday at the Augusta Civic Center.

Noble won Class A South, registering 79.75 points to runner-up Bonny Eagle’s 73.90. Also qualifying for states were Gorham (69.60), Thornton Academy (67.65), Sanford (65.25), Scarborough 63.60), Massabesic (52.10) and South Portland (48.3). Five-time reigning champ Biddeford (45.80) placed 10th.

It was the first regional championship since 2017 for Lewiston, which is seeking its 12th state title. A desire to get back on top motivated the Blue Devils.

“We came together as a team today, and we … gave each other our energy,” said Lewiston senior Jersey Cunningham. “We have like eight seniors, so we wanted to make sure our last regionals together was the best. We wanted to go all in and go out with a bang.”

“(Finishing second at regionals and states last year) really put a fire under us, for sure,” added Lewiston senior Reese Maynard. “It’s for sure what motivated us to come back this year and do better. We said, ‘OK, we finished second last year, so this year, we need to come back harder than ever.’”

In Class C South, Lisbon/St. Dom’s (74.75 points) won its third straight regional crown, with Orono (68.7 points) topping Sumner (68.55), Bucksport (68) and Mountain Valley (66.8) in a tight race for second. Central (60.95), Bangor Christian (58) and Sacopee Valley (58) also advanced to next week.

The Class C North crown went to Houlton, which racked up 64.4 points to edge reigning champion Dexter (63). Penquis Valley (54.3), Central Aroostook (54.1), Calais (49.2)), Mattanawcook Academy (47.4), Foxcroft (43.25) and Woodland (42.45) rounded out the top eight.

“We worked so hard, and it feels amazing,” Lisbon junior captain Riley Hoyle said of her team’s triumph. “We had to change everything because we lost one of our fliers, so it was a very stressful two weeks since (the Mountain Valley Conference meet). … That just makes it so rewarding. I’m so proud of my team.”

With the elimination of Class D this season, the Class C regionals looked much different compared to years past. Orono, Sumner, Bucksport and Central, four of Lisbon’s top threats, were bumped to Class C South after traditionally competing in the North.

“We were very stressed out because we didn’t know how Sumner was going to come out and do,” Hoyle said. “We felt that was going to be our competition, but once we hit all of our stunts, came across and came off the floor happy, it felt amazing. It was still stressful, but we pulled it off.”

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

DEERING 66, THORNTON ACADEMY 58: Evan Legassey scored 17 first-half points and added 15 in the second half to lead the Rams (7-10) over the Golden Trojans (4-13) in Saco.

Deering also got 13 points from Justin Jamal, who broke a tie with a layup early in the fourth quarter.

The Trojans were paced by Wyatt Benoit with 23 points.

HAMPDEN ACADEMY 59, CAMDEN HILLS 47: JJ Wolfington scored 18 points and dominated the boards as the Broncos (16-2) beat the Windjammers (9-8) in Hampden.

Liam Henaghen added 13 points and Aiden Kochendoerfer had 12.

Will Duke and Hunter Bell each scored 16 points for Camden Hills.

MADISON 61, OLD ORCHARD BEACH 51: The Bulldogs (8-8) charged back from a 20-point halftime deficit, capping their comeback with a 18-0 run to start the fourth quarter as they stunned the Seagulls (6-10) in Old Orchard Beach.

Madison trailed 39-19 at halftime but outscored the Seagulls 42-12 in the second half.

Ethan Linkletter scored 11 of his 15 points in the fourth quarter, including the go-ahead basket early in the fourth. Nathan Cornforth contributed 13 points and Deacon Murray had 11.

Brady Plante led OOB with 18 points – 16 in the first half. Levi Perrone finished with 14.

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

MADISON 40, OLD ORCHARD BEACH 25: Jacey Moody scored 10 points, Raegan Cowan added eight, and the Bulldogs (14-2) bounced back from a two-game losing streak to beat the Seagulls (6-10) in Old Orchard Beach.

Sarah Davis led OOB with nine points.

BOYS’ HOCKEY

BANGOR 4, SCARBOROUGH 2: Miles Randall broke a 2-2 tie with 1:04 remaining, then added an empty-net goal as the Rams (10-3) beat the Red Storm (2-9-1) at Sawyer Arena in Bangor.

Scarborough twice erased one-goal deficits in the second period on goals by Tyler Kenney. Jackson Guimond and Marc-Andre Perron were the other goal scorers for Bangor.

