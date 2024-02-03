Saturday, Feb. 3

Boys’ Basketball

• Bangor Christian at Machias, 3:30 p.m.

• Brewer at Nokomis, 2 p.m.

• Calais at Lee Academy, 2:30 p.m.

• Camden Hills at Hampden Academy, 2 p.m.

• Central Aroostook at Fort Kent,

• Deer Isle-Stonington at Shead, 2 p.m.

• Deering at Thornton Academy, 1 p.m.

• East Grand at Shead, 5 p.m.

• Easton at Wisdom, 1:30 p.m.

• Foxcroft Academy at Presque Isle, 4:30 p.m.

• Hermon at Bucksport, 1:30 p.m.

• John Bapst at Orono, 1:30 p.m.

• Madison at Old Orchard Beach, 6 p.m.

• Mattanawcook Academy at George Stevens, 2:30 p.m.

• Mountain Valley at Cape Elizabeth, 5:30 p.m.

• Old Town at Caribou, 4:30 p.m.

• Penobscot Valley at Woodland, 1:30 p.m.

• Sacopee Valley at Pine Tree Academy, 7:30 p.m.

• Searsport at Piscataquis, noon

• Skowhegan at Mt. Blue, 7 p.m.

• Stearns at Katahdin, 2:30 p.m.

• Vinalhaven at Islesboro, 11:30 a.m.

• Winslow at Waterville, 10:30 a.m.

Girls’ Basketball

• Bangor Christian at Machias, 1:30 p.m.

• Buckfield at Forest Hills, 2 p.m.

• Bucksport at Dexter, 12:30 p.m.

• Central Aroostook at Fort Kent,

• Dirigo at St. Dominic, 1 p.m.

• East Grand at Shead, 3:30 p.m.

• Easton at Wisdom, noon

• Fort Fairfield at Fort Kent, 1:30 p.m.

• Foxcroft Academy at Presque Isle, 3 p.m.

• Hampden Academy at Camden Hills, 12:30 p.m.

• Madison at Old Orchard Beach, 1 p.m.

• Mountain Valley at Poland, 12:30 p.m.

• Mt. Desert Island at Houlton, 12:30 p.m.

• Mt. View at Mt. Abram, 2 p.m.

• Nokomis at Brewer, 2 p.m.

• Oak Hill at Kents Hill, 2 p.m.

• Old Town at Caribou, 3 p.m.

• Sacopee Valley at Pine Tree Academy, 6 p.m.

• Searsport at North Haven, noon

• Skowhegan at Mt. Blue, 4:30 p.m.

• Vinalhaven at Islesboro, 10 a.m.

• Waterville at Winslow, 4 p.m.

Boys’ Hockey

• Biddeford/Massabesic/Old Orchard at Marshwood/Traip/Sanford/Noble (Dover Arena), 11:30 a.m.

• Brewer/Lawrence/Skowhegan at Fryeburg/Lake Region/Oxford Hills (Bridgton Academy), 4 p.m.

• Camden Hills at Presque Isle, 7 p.m.

• Cape Elizabeth at York (Dover Arena), 4 p.m.

• Cheverus/Yarmouth at Kennebunk/Wells (UNE), 8 p.m.

• Edward Little at Thornton Academy (Biddeford Ice Arena), 6 p.m.

• Greely at Leavitt/Gray-NG/Oak Hill/Poland (Norway Savings Bank Arena), 7:40 p.m.

• Mt. Ararat/Lisbon/Morse/Hyde at Gorham (USM Ice Arena), 7 p.m.

• Old Town/Orono at Portland/South Portland/Deering/Waynflete (Troubh Ice Arena), 6:30 p.m.

• Scarborough at Bangor/Narraguagus (Sawyer Arena), noon

Girls’ Hockey

• Brewer/Bangor/Hampden/Hermon/John Bapst/Old Town/Orono at Gorham/Bonny Eagle/Massabesic/Fryeburg/Lake Region/Westbrook (USM Ice Arena), 5:15 p.m.

• Falmouth/Scarborough at Lewiston/Oak Hill (Colisee), 5:30 p.m.

• Greely/Gray-New Gloucester at Winslow/Gardiner/Cony/Lawrence/Messalonskee/Maranacook/Erskine/Mt. Blue (Camden National Bank Ice Vault), 5:30 p.m.

• St. Dominic at Brunswick (Watson Arena), 8:30 p.m.

• Yarmouth/Freeport at Portland/Cape Elizabeth/Deering/South Portland/Waynflete (Troubh Ice Arena), 4:30 p.m.

• York/Traip/Marshwood/Noble at Edward Little/Leavitt/Poland (Norway Savings Bank Arena), 6 p.m.

Indoor Track

• KVAC: Leavitt, Belfast, Oxford Hills, Morse, Lawrence, Lincoln Academy, Skowhegan, at Bowdoin College, 9 a.m.

Swimming

• South Portland at Falmouth (Greely High), 4 p.m.

Wrestling

• Team Duals Championships, at Mt. Ararat, 9 a.m.

Cheerleading

• Regional Championships, at Cony High, 9 a.m.

Monday, Feb. 5

Boys’ Basketball

• Ashland at Madawaska, 5:30 p.m.

• Brunswick at Fryeburg Academy, 5 p.m.

• Buckfield at Rangeley, 5:30 p.m.

• East Grand at Washburn, 6:30 p.m.

• Easton at Central Aroostook, 5:30 p.m.

• Gray-New Gloucester at Noble, 7 p.m.

• Lee Academy at Central, 6:30 p.m.

• Mt. Blue at Gardiner, 6:30 p.m.

• North Yarmouth Academy at Old Orchard Beach, 7 p.m.

• Sacopee Valley at Waynflete, 5:30 p.m.

• Temple Academy at Richmond, 7 p.m.

• Traip Academy at St. Dominic, 6:30 p.m.

• Valley at Carrabec, 7 p.m.

• Van Buren at Wisdom, 7 p.m.

• Vinalhaven at North Haven, 1 p.m.

• Wells at Lake Region, 7 p.m.

• Westbrook at Scarborough, 5:30 p.m.

Girls’ Basketball

• Bangor Christian at Jonesport-Beals, 4:30 p.m.

• Boothbay at Mt. Abram, 6 p.m.

• Bucksport at Searsport, 6:30 p.m.

• Central Aroostook at Easton, 7 p.m.

• Central at Hermon, 7 p.m.

• Dexter at Orono, 6:30 p.m.

• East Grand at Washburn, 5 p.m.

• Freeport at Falmouth, 6:30 p.m.

• Gardiner at Mt. Blue, 6:30 p.m.

• George Stevens at Mattanawcook Academy, 6:30 p.m.

• Hall-Dale at Monmouth Academy, 6 p.m.

• John Bapst at Washington Academy, 6 p.m.

• Lake Region at Wells, 6 p.m.

• Lisbon at Madison, 6:30 p.m.

• Maranacook at Kents Hill, 6:30 p.m.

• Mountain Valley at Dirigo, 6:30 p.m.

• North Yarmouth Academy at Old Orchard Beach, 5:30 p.m.

• Oak Hill at Telstar, 6:30 p.m.

• Piscataquis at Schenck, 6 p.m.

• Poland at Cape Elizabeth, 6 p.m.

• Shead at Woodland, 6 p.m.

• Temple Academy at Richmond, 5:30 p.m.

• Thornton Academy at Scarborough, 7 p.m.

• Traip Academy at St. Dominic, 5 p.m.

• Valley at Carrabec, 5:30 p.m.

• Van Buren at Wisdom, 5:30 p.m.

• Vinalhaven at North Haven, 11:30 a.m.

• Waynflete at Sacopee Valley, 5:30 p.m.

• Winthrop at Spruce Mountain, 6:30 p.m.

• Wiscasset at Buckfield, 6 p.m.

Boys’ Hockey

• Messalonskee at Cony/Monmouth/Erskine/Mt. Blue/Richmond (Camden National Bank Ice Vault), 7:10 p.m.

