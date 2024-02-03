AUGUSTA — Lewiston (Class A North) and Noble (A South) started off a full day of cheering Saturday at Cony High School by winning regional championships.

Class A North went to Lewiston, which earned 86.9 points to top Oxford Hills (83.1 points) and Bangor (82.8) in a tight battle for first place. Hampden Academy (77.5), Brewer (68.75), Skowhegan (46.40), Windham (46.25), and Portland (44.75) also qualified for the state championships out of the North.

Noble took the title in A South, registering 79.75 points to runner-up Bonny Eagle’s 73.90. Also qualifying for states were Gorham (69.60 points), Thornton Academy (67.65 points), Sanford (65.25), Scarborough 63.60), Massabesic (52.10) and South Portland (48.3). Five-time reigning champ Biddeford (45.80) placed 10th.

It was the first regional championship since 2017 for Lewiston, which had since seen Bangor (2018, 2019, 2020, 2022) and Oxford Hills (2023) take A North in recent years. A desire to get back on top, senior Reese Maynard said, motivated the Blue Devils heading into the winter.

“We came together as a team today, and we hard today and gave each other our energy,” said Lewiston senior Jersey Cunningham. “We have like eight seniors, so we wanted to make sure our last regionals together was the best. We wanted to go all in and go out with a bang.”

“(Finishing second at regionals and states last year) really put a fire under us, for sure,” added Lewiston senior Reese Maynard, whose team will go for its 12th state title next week. “It’s for sure what motivated us to come back this year and do better. We said, ‘OK, we finished second last year, so this year, we need to come back harder than ever.’”

