Quinton Lindsay finished with 15 points as Windham earned a 57-54 victory over Oxford Hills in a Class AA North boys’ basketball game Friday night in Windham.

Tyrie James added 11 points for the Eagles (15-2), who are ranked No. 1 in the Varsity Maine top 10.

Brayden Murch scored 12 points for Oxford Hills (6-10).

GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 64, FREEPORT 56: Carter Libby hit a tiebreaking 3-pointer with less than two minutes remaining, and the Patriots (15-1) overcame a big comeback by the Falcons (13-4) in Freeport.

Johnny Patenaude scored 18 points, Nate Hebert had 15 and Libby finished with 13 for the Patriots.

JT Pound scored 21 points for Freeport, which trailed by 16 in the second quarter. Connor Slocum (14 points) and Conner Smith (10) also reached double figures.

CAPE ELIZABETH 58, WELLS 55: Alex Van Huystee scored 14 of his 16 points in the second half, and JJ Schultzel hit two 3-pointers during a 22-10 surge in the fourth quarter as the Capers (4-12) rallied past the Warriors (8-8) in Wells.

Gabe Berman chipped in with 13 points, while Schultzel and Eli Smith each finished with 10 for Cape Elizabeth.

Wells also had four players in double figures: Jeremy Therrien with 17, Eli Roy with 12, and Nolan Brown and Kaden Springer with 10 apiece.

GORHAM 63, SOUTH PORTLAND 51: The Rams (14-3) erased a halftime deficit with a 21-6 third-quarter run as they rallied for a win over the Red Riots (7-9) in South Portland.

Ashton Leclerc paced Gorham with 22 points. Gabe Michaud added 17 and Atticus Whitten had 11.

The Red Riots got 18 points from reserve Tom Maloji, including 16 in the first half when they grabbed a 31-27 lead. Gabe Galarraga finished with 14 points.

CHEVERUS 75, BANGOR 38: The Stags (14-3) raced to a 26-3 lead after one quarter and cruised past the Rams (1-15) in Portland.

Leo McNabb got eight of his 14 points in the opening quarter. Gio St. Onge finished with 13 points, and Quintin Eason and Rocco DePatsy each scored 10.

Ryan Ford led Bangor with 10 points.

BONNY EAGLE 55, SANFORD 52: Lucas Drinkwater scored 18 points, Terrell Edwards had 13, and the Scots (3-13) held off the Spartans (8-8) in Standish.

Sanford got 17 points from Makai Bougie and 11 from Ben Terril.

BIDDEFORD 68, BRUNSWICK 63: Owen Sylvain scored all of Biddeford’s points during a 14-8 run in the third quarter as the Tigers (5-11) took control against the Dragons (2-13) at Brunswick.

Sylvain finished with 19 points, Travis Edgerton added 14, Kelly O’Guinn tossed in 13 and Drew Smyth had 11.

Brunswick was paced by Brendan Shaw with 23 points and Trevor Gerrish with 22.

VALLEY 73, ISLESBORO 37: Sophomores Harry Louis and Fisher Tewksbury each passed 1,000 career points on a rare double-milestone day as the Cavaliers (13-4) beat the Eagles (7-9) at Thomas College in Waterville.

Louis and Tewksbury are believed to be just the second pair of Maine teammates to reach 1,000 points in the same game. Chris Mooers and Tony Quint of Hodgdon did it in 1987, in the same game in which teammate Matt Oliver surpassed 2,000 points.

Louis went into the game 11 points shy of 1,000 and reached the mark with a layup late in the first half. Tewksbury, who needed 15 points, got there with a jumper just over two minutes into the third quarter.

Both players, who have been starters since eighth grade, finished with 18 points.

WESTBROOK 50, MARSHWOOD 36: Mike Shungu scored 12 points and the Blue Blazes (8-9) used a 21-10 third-quarter run to pull away from the Hawks (3-13) in Westbrook.

Zach Jalbert, David Mbuyamba, Sharpman Muhirwa, Paddy Walsh and Jackson Young each added six points. Jalbert and Muhirwa both connected on a pair of 3-pointers for Westbrook, which led 14-7 at halftime.

Liam Tiernan led Marshwood with 12 points.

FRYEBURG ACADEMY 58, FALMOUTH 44: Lorenzo Catana Vallemani scored 10 points, Gunnar Saunders, Sean Davis and Idan Or each chipped with eight, and the Raiders (7-9) upset the Navigators (14-3) in Fryeburg.

ST. DOMINIC 42, OLD ORCHARD BEACH 40: Jonathan Tangilamesu scored 13 points, Campbell Perryman had 12, and the Saints (15-0) remained undefeated with a win over the Seagulls (6-9) in Old Orchard Beach.

Brady Plante tallied 11 points for Old Orchard Beach.

