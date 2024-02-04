Two elderly residents in Penobscot County were saved on Saturday night when firefighters entered a burning home and got both out safely.

Penobscot Regional Communications Center had struck an alarm for a building fire at 181 Woodville Road in Chester around 8 p.m.

The town of rural Chester does not have its own fire department and is covered by the Lincoln Fire Department. The closest fire station to the fire was 15 minutes away, Lt. Dan Silva of the Lincoln Fire Department said Sunday. At that time that station was only manned by four first responders. “That’s what we had to work with for the first few minutes of the fire until we had other crews come in,” he said.

When the four firefighters arrived, they were met with heavy fire conditions from the home, and two residents were missing, according to a Facebook post from the Lincoln Fire Department. Soon after mutual aid arrived including firefighters from East Millinocket, Milford, and Howland, Silva said.

At the scene, firefighters were unable to get in the front entrance due to heavy fire. “The front entrance is where the addition was, that’s where the location was for the wood stove. That whole addition was fully involved,” Silva said. After walking around the building, Silva and Firefighter Nate Chandler located the two occupants. “They were at the back entrance. We had to assist them in bringing them out. We had heavy smoke.”

Chandler was able to gain access to the back porch and pulled them to safety, then handed both to Silva as they helped them get away from the burning home, according to the fire department.

While walking to the ambulance, one of the two occupants collapsed on the driveway before making it into the ambulance.

Both were transported to the Penobscot Valley Hospital for smoke inhalation.

Once first responders saved the two people, firefighters shifted efforts to extinguish the blaze, but the fire was so intense they were forced to back up into a defensive position. Then, they were able to attack the interior of the home. The home is considered a total loss.

Firefighters rescued the two people despite the low staffing, a problem plaguing first responders in many municipalities.

This was the worst staffing level given their current circumstances, according to Silva. “The crew defied the odds, and the two people are still living because of their willingness to push the envelope,” according to the statement. “Full-time firefighters in the firehouse 24/7 makes a difference,” adding that the time it takes to respond makes a difference in life and death.

The two occupants are in stable condition.

As of Sunday, it appears that the fire may have been caused by the woodstove, Silva said.

The Maine State Fire Marshals Office was contacted. The fire is not considered suspicious.

