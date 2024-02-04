NORTH YARMOUTH – Corinne M. Nason, 67, of North Yarmouth passed away on Monday, Jan. 29, 2024, at her home following a sudden medical event.

She was born in Brunswick on June 14, 1956, daughter of Clinton E. Nason Sr. and Eleanor (McClean) Nason. She grew up in Yarmouth then North Yarmouth and graduated from Greely High School class of 1974.

Corinne was predeceased by her father. She is survived by her mother, Eleanor Nason; brother, Clinton E. Nason Jr. and wife Carrie (Nadeau); nephews Joshua and Jacob Nason.

At this time there will be no service but there may be a gathering in the spring.

