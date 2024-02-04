DOVER-FOXCROFT – Robert G. MacVane, 64 years old, passed away peacefully on Jan. 18, 2024 at Hibbard Nursing Center in Dover-Foxcroft.

Robert was born on Jan. 27, 1959 to David “Bunk” MacVane and Constance MacVane (Enos) of Cliff Island. Robert grew up on Cliff Island and spent much of his youth hauling lobster with his father and brother on the family boat, NOMAD. Robert loved the sea and fishing. He is remembered as a protective and loving brother and son.

Although Robert struggled much of his adult life with emotional health and addiction problems, he overcame many of his difficulties later in life allowing him to express great love and enjoy the company of good friends in the Portland community. Of special note was his loyal friend, Chet Meehan with whom Robbie shared many laughs and good times.

Robert was predeceased by his parents David MacVane and Constance MacVane; and his brother, David A. MacVane.

Robert is survived by a sister, Laurie E. MacVane-Boody and her husband Wayne, a sister, Ann MacVane; and many nieces, nephews and cousins; also, Tim Hoffman of Westbrook, who Robert considered family, and friends Steve and Nancy Conway of Brunswick.

Robert will be memorialized at a date to be announced later, on Cliff Island.