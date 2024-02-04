SACO – Sheila A. Chenard, formerly of Biddeford, passed away on Feb. 1, 2024.

She was born on March 10, 1943, to Alfred and Alma (Murphy) Chenard. Sheila attended Biddeford schools and graduated from Biddeford High School in 1961.

For over five decades, Sheila dedicated her career to serving others. She worked in the kitchen of Notre Dame Hospital in Biddeford and later at Southern Maine Medical Center, where she continued her service until her retirement in 2009.

Sheila was predeceased by her parents Alfred and Alma Chenard; as well as three sisters, Marie Chenard, Kathleen Chenard, and Theresa Blaney, and one brother, John Chenard.

She is survived by her brother, Alfred Chenard of Kennebunkport, brother, James Chenard and wife Kathy of Meriden, Conn., sister, Louise Doherty of Biddeford, and sister, Joan Edgerly and husband Arthur of Middleboro, Mass.

Services will be private, and arrangements are entrusted to Hope Memorial Chapel, located at 480 Elm St., Biddeford, ME 04005.