FALMOUTH — Freeport started the second half on a 16-4 run to erase a seven-point halftime deficit and went on to a 36-34 girls basketball win over Falmouth on Monday.

The Falcons, who finished the regular season 8-10 and project to be the No. 8 seed for the Class A South playoffs, got 15 points from Maddie Cormier and 13 from Sydney Gelhar, including three clutch free throws later.

The Navigators (4-13) got nine points from Jane McPheeters and eight from Emily Abbott, but were eliminated from postseason consideration with the loss.

BUCKFIELD 53, WISCASSET 23: Addison Stevens-Belanger led a balanced scoring attack with 10 points as the Bucks won in Buckfield.

Kianna Finnegan had nine points for the Bucks (8-9) and Chloee Bennett eight while Alyssa Breton and Addison Smith added seven each.

Advertisement

Makayla Bush had eight points for Wiscasset (0-18).

MADISON 90, LISBON 13: Kylee Furbush scored 19 points to lead the Bulldogs to the win in Madison.

Mackenzie Robbins added 14 points for Madison (15-2) while Raegan Cowan had 11.

Lisbon (0-17) was led by Deanna Adams and Delaney McGrath with four points each.

Advertisement

RICHMOND 75, TEMPLE 27: Izzy Stewart had 28 points, 15 rebounds, five assists and three blocks to lead the Bobcats to the win in Richmond.

Lila Viselli added 21 points on seven 3-pointers to go along with seven assists for Richmond (16-2). Payton Cray chipped in eight points, seven rebounds and five assists.

Temple (4-13) was led by Mia Fitzpatrick with 16 points.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Advertisement

RICHMOND 80, TEMPLE 46: Wyatt Cassidy had 22 points and six rebounds to pace the Bobcats to the win in Richmond.

Hunter Mason added 17 points and six assists for Richmond (16-2) while Koleman Kroesser chipped in 11 points.

Temple (8-9) was led by Peyton Reckards with 15 points, Ricardo Lewis with 14 and Nathan Corey with 12.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: