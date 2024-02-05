Freeport opened the second half with a 16-4 run to erase a seven-point Falmouth lead and went on to a 36-34 win at Falmouth.

The Falcons, who finished the regular season at 8-10 and project to be the No. 8 seed for the Class A South playoffs, got 15 points from Maddie Cormier and 13 from Sydney Gelhar, including three clutch free throws late.

The Navigators (4-13) got nine points from Jane McPheeters and eight from Emily Abbott.

SCARBOROUGH 56, THORNTON ACADEMY 39: Caroline Hartley hit three 3-pointers and finished with 21 points as the Red Storm (13-5) beat the Trojans (9-8) in Scarborough.

Ellie Rumelhart added nine points for Scarborough and Helena Bukarac and Isabel Freedman each had eight.

Addisen Sulikowski paced Thornton Academy with 14 points.

Advertisement

NORTH YARMOUTH ACADEMY 48, OLD ORCHARD BEACH 36: Graca Bila, Athena Gee and Ella Giguere each scored 11 points to lead the Panthers (15-1) over the Sea Gulls (6-11) in Old Orchard Beach.

Sarah Davis made five 3-pointers and finished with 25 points for Old Orchard.

LAKE REGION 45, WELLS 40: Margo Tremblay scored five of the Lakers’ nine points in overtime and finished with 19 to power Lake Region (12-5) over the Warriors (12-6) in Wells.

Bella Smith added 13 points for the Lakers.

Maren Maxon led the Warriors with 19 points and Megyn Mertens added six points and 15 rebounds.

BUCKFIELD 53, WISCASSET 23: Addison Stevens-Belanger led a balanced scoring attack with 10 points as the Bucks (8-9) beat the Wolverines (0-18) in Buckfield.

Advertisement

Kianna Finnegan had nine points and Chloee Bennett eight while Alyssa Breton and Addison Smith added seven each.

Makayla Bush had eight points for Wiscasset.

MT. ABRAM 47, BOOTHBAY 37: Abby McCarty scored 11 points as the Roadrunners (6-10) beat the Seahawks (4-12) in Salem.

Jenna Osgood chipped in with 10 points.

Bella Orr led Boothbay with 14 points.

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Advertisement

SCARBOROUGH 61, WESTBROOK 55: Carter Blanche sank six 3-pointers and finished with 23 points to lead the Red Storm (14-3) over the Blue Blazes (8-10) in Scarborough.

Liam Jefferds made three 3-pointers and scored 13 points for Scarborough. Spencer Booth added eight points and seven rebounds.

Jackson Young led Westbrook with 16 points, Aiden Taylor added 15 and Dimitri Lubin had 13.

WAYNFLETE 64, SACOPEE VALLEY 56: JJ Carlo scored 19 points and Ishan Reese added 16 as the Flyers (13-4) topped the Hawks (8-9) in Portland.

Tyler Easterbrooks led Sacopee Valley with 17 points.

ST. DOMINIC 57, TRAIP ACADEMY 47: Kai Taylor scored 23 points as the Saints (17-0) beat the Rangers (3-12) in Auburn.

Campbell Perryman had 16 points for the Saints.

Nick Martine led Traip with 21 points and Colin O’Laughlin finished with 13.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »