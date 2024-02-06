Tuesday, Feb. 6
Boys’ Basketball
• Bangor at Portland, 6:30 p.m.
• Bangor Christian at Deer Isle-Stonington, 6:30 p.m.
• Belfast at Waterville, 6:30 p.m.
• Bonny Eagle at South Portland, 7 p.m.
• Central Aroostook at Easton, 5:30 p.m.
• Deering at Sanford, 7 p.m.
• Dirigo at Mountain Valley, 6:30 p.m.
• Edward Little at Windham, 7:30 p.m.
• Erskine Academy at Morse, 6 p.m.
• Forest Hills vs. North Haven, at Kennebec Valley Community College, 1:30 p.m.
• Fort Kent at Madawaska, 7 p.m.
• Freeport at Falmouth, 7 p.m.
• Fryeburg Academy at Gray-New Gloucester, 6:30 p.m.
• Greely at Biddeford, 6:30 p.m.
• Hampden Academy at Mt. Blue, 6:30 p.m.
• Houlton at Fort Fairfield, 7 p.m.
• John Bapst at Hermon, 7 p.m.
• Lawrence at Brewer, 6:30 p.m.
• Lincoln Academy at Mt. View, 6:30 p.m.
• Machias at Schenck, 5:30 p.m.
• Madison at Lisbon, 6:30 p.m.
• Marshwood at Kennebunk, 7 p.m.
• Massabesic at Noble, 7 p.m.
• Mattanawcook Academy at Lee Academy, 6:30 p.m.
• MCI at Leavitt, 6:30 p.m.
• Messalonskee at Cony, 6:30 p.m.
• Monmouth Academy at Hall-Dale, 6:30 p.m.
• Mt. Abram at Boothbay, 6:30 p.m.
• Mt. Ararat at Brunswick, 7 p.m.
• Narraguagus at Jonesport-Beals, 6:30 p.m.
• Nokomis at Gardiner, 6:30 p.m.
• Oceanside at Winslow, 6:30 p.m.
• Old Town at Orono, 7 p.m.
• Oxford Hills at Lewiston, 7 p.m.
• Penobscot Valley at Dexter, 6:30 p.m.
• Penquis Valley at Stearns, 7 p.m.
• Poland at Cape Elizabeth, 6:30 p.m.
• Skowhegan at Camden Hills, 7 p.m.
• Southern Aroostook at Katahdin, 6 p.m.
• Spruce Mountain at Winthrop, 6:30 p.m.
• Sumner at Searsport, 6:30 p.m.
• Telstar/Gould at Oak Hill, 6:30 p.m.
• Woodland at Calais, 6:30 p.m.
Girls’ Basketball
• Bangor at Portland, 5 p.m.
• Bangor Christian at Deer Isle-Stonington, 5 p.m.
• Biddeford at York, 7 p.m.
• Brewer at Lawrence, 6:30 p.m.
• Camden Hills at Skowhegan, 6:30 p.m.
• Central Aroostook at Easton, 7 p.m.
• Cony at Messalonskee, 6:30 p.m.
• Deering at Greely, 6:30 p.m.
• Edward Little at Windham, 6 p.m.
• Ellsworth at Mt. Desert Island, 7 p.m.
• Forest Hills vs. North Haven, at Kennebec Valley Community College, noon
• Fort Kent at Madawaska, 5:30 p.m.
• Gardiner at Nokomis, 6:30 p.m.
• Gray-New Gloucester at Fryeburg Academy, 6:30 p.m.
• Kennebunk at Marshwood, 6 p.m.
• Leavitt at MCI, 6 p.m.
• Lewiston at Oxford Hills, 7 p.m.
• Morse at Erskine Academy, 6:30 p.m.
• Mt. Ararat at Brunswick, 5 p.m.
• Mt. Blue at Hampden Academy, 6:30 p.m.
• Mt. View at Lincoln Academy, 6:30 p.m.
• Noble at Gorham, 6 p.m.
• Poland at Cape Elizabeth, 6 p.m.
• Presque Isle at Caribou, 7 p.m.
• Sanford at Massabesic, 7 p.m.
• Waterville at Belfast, 6 p.m.
• Winslow at Oceanside, 6:30 p.m.
Boys’ Hockey
• Edward Little at Fryeburg/Lake Region/Oxford Hills (Bridgton Academy), 7 p.m.
• Gardiner/Waterville/Winslow at Hampden/Nokomis (Sawyer Arena), 6:30 p.m.
• Thornton Academy at Scarborough (USM Ice Arena), 5 p.m.
• Windham/Westbrook/Bonny Eagle at Lewiston (USM Ice Arena), 7:20 p.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 7
Boys’ Basketball
• Ashland at Easton, 5:30 p.m.
• Buckfield at Islesboro,
• Ellsworth at Mt. Desert Island, 7 p.m.
• George Stevens at Bucksport, 6:30 p.m.
• Greenville at Piscataquis, 6:30 p.m.
• Mt. Blue at Gardiner, 6:30 p.m.
• Old Orchard Beach at Traip Academy, 7 p.m.
• Presque Isle at Caribou, 7 p.m.
• Rangeley at Temple Academy, 6:30 p.m.
• Sacopee Valley at North Yarmouth Academy, 6:30 p.m.
• St. Dominic at Waynflete, 6:30 p.m.
• Vinalhaven at North Haven, 1:30 p.m.
• Wisdom at Washburn, 7 p.m.
• Yarmouth at Lake Region, 7 p.m.
Girls’ Basketball
• Buckfield at Islesboro,
• Calais at Woodland, 6 p.m.
• Dirigo at Oak Hill, 6:30 p.m.
• East Grand at Lee Academy, 5:30 p.m.
• Foxcroft Academy at Dexter, 6:30 p.m.
• Greenville at Piscataquis, 5 p.m.
• Houlton at Old Town, 7 p.m.
• John Bapst at Hermon, 7 p.m.
• Katahdin at Southern Aroostook, 6 p.m.
• Kents Hill at Mountain Valley, 6:30 p.m.
• Machias at Jonesport-Beals, 5 p.m.
• Madison at Maranacook, 6:30 p.m.
• Mattanawcook Academy at Penobscot Valley, 6:30 p.m.
• Monmouth Academy at Lisbon, 6:30 p.m.
• Mt. Abram at Hall-Dale, 6 p.m.
• Narraguagus at Sumner, 6:30 p.m.
• Orono at Central, 6:30 p.m.
• Pine Tree Academy at Temple Academy, 5 p.m.
• Sacopee Valley at North Yarmouth Academy, 5 p.m.
• Schenck at Stearns, 7 p.m.
• Spruce Mountain at Boothbay, 6 p.m.
• St. Dominic at Waynflete, 5 p.m.
• Telstar at Winthrop, 6:30 p.m.
• Traip Academy at Old Orchard Beach, 5:30 p.m.
• Van Buren at Madawaska, 6 p.m.
• Vinalhaven at North Haven, noon
• Wisdom at Washburn, 5:30 p.m.
• Yarmouth at Lake Region, 5:30 p.m.
Boys’ Hockey
• Biddeford/Massabesic/Old Orchard at St. Dominic (Norway Savings Bank Arena), 6:30 p.m.
• Brunswick/Freeport at Camden Hills (MidCoast Recreation Center), 7 p.m.
• Falmouth at Bangor/Narraguagus (Sawyer Arena), 6:30 p.m.
• John Bapst/Hermon/Bangor Christian/Deer Isle-Stonington at Old Town/Orono (Alfond Arena), 6 p.m.
• Messalonskee at Brewer/Lawrence/Skowhegan (Penobscot Ice Arena), 5 p.m.
Girls’ Hockey
• A North quarterfinal: #5-Winslow/Gardiner/Cony/Messalonskee/Lawrence/Erskine/Maranacook vs. #4-St. Dominic, 6:30 p.m., Norway Savings Bank Arena, Auburn
• A North quarterfinal: #6-Lewiston/Oak Hill vs. #3-Brunswick
• A North quarterfinal: #7-Edward Little/Leavitt/Poland vs. #2-Penobscot, 7 p.m., Penobscot Ice Arena, Brewer
• A North quarterfinal: #8-Lewiston/Oak Hill vs. #1-Yarmouth/Freeport, 7 p.m., Travis Roy Arena, Yarmouth
• A South quarterfinal: #5-Biddeford/Thornton/Wells/Kennebunk vs. #4-Falmouth/Scarborough, 6:50 p.m., Family Ice Center, Falmouth
• A South quarterfinal: #6-York/Traip/Marshwood/Noble vs. #3-Portland/Deering, 4 p.m., Troubh Ice Arena, Portland
• A South quarterfinal: #7-Greely/Gray-New Gloucester vs. #2-Gorham/Bonny Eagle/Massabesic/Fryeburg/Lake Region/Westbrook, 7:20 p.m., USM Ice Arena, Gorham
