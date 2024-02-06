Tuesday, Feb. 6

Boys’ Basketball

• Bangor at Portland, 6:30 p.m.

• Bangor Christian at Deer Isle-Stonington, 6:30 p.m.

• Belfast at Waterville, 6:30 p.m.

• Bonny Eagle at South Portland, 7 p.m.

• Central Aroostook at Easton, 5:30 p.m.

• Deering at Sanford, 7 p.m.

• Dirigo at Mountain Valley, 6:30 p.m.

• Edward Little at Windham, 7:30 p.m.

• Erskine Academy at Morse, 6 p.m.

• Forest Hills vs. North Haven, at Kennebec Valley Community College, 1:30 p.m.

• Fort Kent at Madawaska, 7 p.m.

• Freeport at Falmouth, 7 p.m.

• Fryeburg Academy at Gray-New Gloucester, 6:30 p.m.

• Greely at Biddeford, 6:30 p.m.

• Hampden Academy at Mt. Blue, 6:30 p.m.

• Houlton at Fort Fairfield, 7 p.m.

• John Bapst at Hermon, 7 p.m.

• Lawrence at Brewer, 6:30 p.m.

• Lincoln Academy at Mt. View, 6:30 p.m.

• Machias at Schenck, 5:30 p.m.

• Madison at Lisbon, 6:30 p.m.

• Marshwood at Kennebunk, 7 p.m.

• Massabesic at Noble, 7 p.m.

• Mattanawcook Academy at Lee Academy, 6:30 p.m.

• MCI at Leavitt, 6:30 p.m.

• Messalonskee at Cony, 6:30 p.m.

• Monmouth Academy at Hall-Dale, 6:30 p.m.

• Mt. Abram at Boothbay, 6:30 p.m.

• Mt. Ararat at Brunswick, 7 p.m.

• Narraguagus at Jonesport-Beals, 6:30 p.m.

• Nokomis at Gardiner, 6:30 p.m.

• Oceanside at Winslow, 6:30 p.m.

• Old Town at Orono, 7 p.m.

• Oxford Hills at Lewiston, 7 p.m.

• Penobscot Valley at Dexter, 6:30 p.m.

• Penquis Valley at Stearns, 7 p.m.

• Poland at Cape Elizabeth, 6:30 p.m.

• Skowhegan at Camden Hills, 7 p.m.

• Southern Aroostook at Katahdin, 6 p.m.

• Spruce Mountain at Winthrop, 6:30 p.m.

• Sumner at Searsport, 6:30 p.m.

• Telstar/Gould at Oak Hill, 6:30 p.m.

• Woodland at Calais, 6:30 p.m.

Girls’ Basketball

• Bangor at Portland, 5 p.m.

• Bangor Christian at Deer Isle-Stonington, 5 p.m.

• Biddeford at York, 7 p.m.

• Brewer at Lawrence, 6:30 p.m.

• Camden Hills at Skowhegan, 6:30 p.m.

• Central Aroostook at Easton, 7 p.m.

• Cony at Messalonskee, 6:30 p.m.

• Deering at Greely, 6:30 p.m.

• Edward Little at Windham, 6 p.m.

• Ellsworth at Mt. Desert Island, 7 p.m.

• Forest Hills vs. North Haven, at Kennebec Valley Community College, noon

• Fort Kent at Madawaska, 5:30 p.m.

• Gardiner at Nokomis, 6:30 p.m.

• Gray-New Gloucester at Fryeburg Academy, 6:30 p.m.

• Kennebunk at Marshwood, 6 p.m.

• Leavitt at MCI, 6 p.m.

• Lewiston at Oxford Hills, 7 p.m.

• Morse at Erskine Academy, 6:30 p.m.

• Mt. Ararat at Brunswick, 5 p.m.

• Mt. Blue at Hampden Academy, 6:30 p.m.

• Mt. View at Lincoln Academy, 6:30 p.m.

• Noble at Gorham, 6 p.m.

• Poland at Cape Elizabeth, 6 p.m.

• Presque Isle at Caribou, 7 p.m.

• Sanford at Massabesic, 7 p.m.

• Waterville at Belfast, 6 p.m.

• Winslow at Oceanside, 6:30 p.m.

Boys’ Hockey

• Edward Little at Fryeburg/Lake Region/Oxford Hills (Bridgton Academy), 7 p.m.

• Gardiner/Waterville/Winslow at Hampden/Nokomis (Sawyer Arena), 6:30 p.m.

• Thornton Academy at Scarborough (USM Ice Arena), 5 p.m.

• Windham/Westbrook/Bonny Eagle at Lewiston (USM Ice Arena), 7:20 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 7

Boys’ Basketball

• Ashland at Easton, 5:30 p.m.

• Buckfield at Islesboro,

• Ellsworth at Mt. Desert Island, 7 p.m.

• George Stevens at Bucksport, 6:30 p.m.

• Greenville at Piscataquis, 6:30 p.m.

• Mt. Blue at Gardiner, 6:30 p.m.

• Old Orchard Beach at Traip Academy, 7 p.m.

• Presque Isle at Caribou, 7 p.m.

• Rangeley at Temple Academy, 6:30 p.m.

• Sacopee Valley at North Yarmouth Academy, 6:30 p.m.

• St. Dominic at Waynflete, 6:30 p.m.

• Vinalhaven at North Haven, 1:30 p.m.

• Wisdom at Washburn, 7 p.m.

• Yarmouth at Lake Region, 7 p.m.

Girls’ Basketball

• Buckfield at Islesboro,

• Calais at Woodland, 6 p.m.

• Dirigo at Oak Hill, 6:30 p.m.

• East Grand at Lee Academy, 5:30 p.m.

• Foxcroft Academy at Dexter, 6:30 p.m.

• Greenville at Piscataquis, 5 p.m.

• Houlton at Old Town, 7 p.m.

• John Bapst at Hermon, 7 p.m.

• Katahdin at Southern Aroostook, 6 p.m.

• Kents Hill at Mountain Valley, 6:30 p.m.

• Machias at Jonesport-Beals, 5 p.m.

• Madison at Maranacook, 6:30 p.m.

• Mattanawcook Academy at Penobscot Valley, 6:30 p.m.

• Monmouth Academy at Lisbon, 6:30 p.m.

• Mt. Abram at Hall-Dale, 6 p.m.

• Narraguagus at Sumner, 6:30 p.m.

• Orono at Central, 6:30 p.m.

• Pine Tree Academy at Temple Academy, 5 p.m.

• Sacopee Valley at North Yarmouth Academy, 5 p.m.

• Schenck at Stearns, 7 p.m.

• Spruce Mountain at Boothbay, 6 p.m.

• St. Dominic at Waynflete, 5 p.m.

• Telstar at Winthrop, 6:30 p.m.

• Traip Academy at Old Orchard Beach, 5:30 p.m.

• Van Buren at Madawaska, 6 p.m.

• Vinalhaven at North Haven, noon

• Wisdom at Washburn, 5:30 p.m.

• Yarmouth at Lake Region, 5:30 p.m.

Boys’ Hockey

• Biddeford/Massabesic/Old Orchard at St. Dominic (Norway Savings Bank Arena), 6:30 p.m.

• Brunswick/Freeport at Camden Hills (MidCoast Recreation Center), 7 p.m.

• Falmouth at Bangor/Narraguagus (Sawyer Arena), 6:30 p.m.

• John Bapst/Hermon/Bangor Christian/Deer Isle-Stonington at Old Town/Orono (Alfond Arena), 6 p.m.

• Messalonskee at Brewer/Lawrence/Skowhegan (Penobscot Ice Arena), 5 p.m.

Girls’ Hockey

• A North quarterfinal: #5-Winslow/Gardiner/Cony/Messalonskee/Lawrence/Erskine/Maranacook vs. #4-St. Dominic, 6:30 p.m., Norway Savings Bank Arena, Auburn

• A North quarterfinal: #6-Lewiston/Oak Hill vs. #3-Brunswick

• A North quarterfinal: #7-Edward Little/Leavitt/Poland vs. #2-Penobscot, 7 p.m., Penobscot Ice Arena, Brewer

• A North quarterfinal: #8-Lewiston/Oak Hill vs. #1-Yarmouth/Freeport, 7 p.m., Travis Roy Arena, Yarmouth

• A South quarterfinal: #5-Biddeford/Thornton/Wells/Kennebunk vs. #4-Falmouth/Scarborough, 6:50 p.m., Family Ice Center, Falmouth

• A South quarterfinal: #6-York/Traip/Marshwood/Noble vs. #3-Portland/Deering, 4 p.m., Troubh Ice Arena, Portland

• A South quarterfinal: #7-Greely/Gray-New Gloucester vs. #2-Gorham/Bonny Eagle/Massabesic/Fryeburg/Lake Region/Westbrook, 7:20 p.m., USM Ice Arena, Gorham

