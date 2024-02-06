Natalie Santiago scored a career-high 25 points, including 15 free throws, to lift Deering to a 46-34 win over Greely in a girls’ basketball game on Tuesday night in Cumberland.

The Rams (9-8) held the Rangers (9-9) without a field goal for nearly two quarters to help open up the lead.

Asja Kelman scored 12 points and Zada Smith added eight for Greely.

MARSHWOOD 65, KENNEBUNK 37: Isabelle Tice scored 21 points and Sarah Theriault had 18 as the Hawks (8-10) used a 20-9 third quarter to pull away from the Rams (1-16) in South Berwick.

Kendall Therrien scored 15 points for Kennebunk.

GORHAM 78, NOBLE 20: Ellie Gay scored 12 points to lift the Rams (14-3) past the Knights (0-18) in Gorham.

Kalin Curtis and Payton Thibodeau each added 11 points for Gorham.

