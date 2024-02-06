Lily Boulanger of Mountain Valley competes during Tuesday’s Mountain Valley Conference Alpine skiing championships at Black Mountain of Maine in Rumford. Boulanger placed third in the girls giant slalom. Andree Kehn/Sun Journal

Natalie Santiago scored a career-high 25 points, including 15 free throws, to lift Deering to a 46-34 win over Greely in a girls’ basketball game on Tuesday night in Cumberland.

The Rams (9-8) held the Rangers (9-9) without a field goal for nearly two quarters to help open up the lead.

Asja Kelman scored 12 points and Zada Smith added eight for Greely.

MARSHWOOD 65, KENNEBUNK 37: Isabelle Tice scored 21 points and Sarah Theriault had 18 as the Hawks (8-10) used a 20-9 third quarter to pull away from the Rams (1-16) in South Berwick.

Kendall Therrien scored 15 points for Kennebunk.

GORHAM 78, NOBLE 20: Ellie Gay scored 12 points to lift the Rams (14-3) past the Knights (0-18) in Gorham.

Kalin Curtis and Payton Thibodeau each added 11 points for Gorham.

