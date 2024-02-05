Market Basket’s third Maine store is expected to open within the next few months in Topsham, though a company official said an exact date has not yet been set.

The Massachusetts-based grocery chain broke ground on the 80,000-square-foot store in the Topsham Fair Mall in May.

“Construction is moving along and we’re happy with the pace, but we’re not ready to announce (an opening date),” Joe Schmidt, the company’s operations manager, said in an interview Friday. “We’re excited for it, and we’re looking forward to bringing the state-of-the-art facility to the area.”

The store, the company’s 90th, will sell more than 50,000 items, contain a café with seating and employ about 300 workers. The company is spending more than $300,000 on road improvements, including crosswalks, speed tables, a traffic circle and the reconstruction of the Interstate 295 southbound ramp.

The company’s two other Maine stores are in Westbrook and Biddeford. Schmidt said the company doesn’t have any plans to expand further into Maine.

Market Basket was founded in 1917 and has stores in New Hampshire and Rhode Island in addition to Massachusetts and Maine.

The chain gained international attention in 2014 when workers staged a weeks-long strike over the firing of CEO Arthur T. Demoulas. The company’s board eventually relented and sold the company to Demoulas, who remains CEO.

