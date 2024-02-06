PONTIAC, Mich. — Jury deliberations resumed Tuesday in Oakland County Circuit Court in the nationally-watched trial of the mother of the Oxford High School shooter.

Jennifer Crumbley, 45, is being tried on four counts of involuntary manslaughter in connection with the 2021 shooting in which her son fatally shot four students. Her unprecedented trial marks the first time a parent has been tried in connection with a mass shooting by his or her child.

After a 7-day trial, the jury deliberated for more than six hours Monday. They paused to ask the judge two questions, including what they could infer from evidence prosecutors didn’t introduce, including why the shooter didn’t testify about how he got the gun used in the shooting.

Oakland Circuit Judge Cheryl Matthews told the jury could infer nothing.

Prosecutors accuse Crumbley of ignoring signs her teen son was in crisis, not taking him to get help even after he drew violent pictures on a math worksheet at school and buying him a 9mm gun that he used in the shooting. A journal found in his backpack after the Nov. 31, 2021 shooting detailed his plans to shoot up his high school but Crumbley has maintained she never saw it.

Crumbley’s attorney, meanwhile, said she was an attentive parent, even “hypervigilant,” but there was no way she could’ve foreseen the shooting. She also argued that it was Crumbley’s husband’s job to secure the family’s guns.

Ethan Crumbley, now 17, pleaded guilty to the murders of his classmates and was sentenced to life in December to life in prison without the chance of parole.

Jennifer Crumbley, who has been held at Oakland County Jail for more than two years, faces up to 15 years in prison if convicted. After her trial, her husband, James, will be tried separately on the same charges.

