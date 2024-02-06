FALMOUTH — The two-time defending Class A South champion Falmouth boys basketball team tuned up for the playoffs with an impressive 56-30 win against Freeport in both teams’ regular-season finale Tuesday night.

It was Falmouth coach David Halligan’s 598th career win. He will become the third coach in Maine high school history to reach 600 if Falmouth advances to the regional final. Dick Barstow (664 wins) and I.J. Pinkham (659) are atop the win total list, according to the Maine Association of Basketball Coaches.

With the senior night win the Navigators, No. 2 in the Heal point standings entering the game, improved to 15-3 and bounced back from last Friday’s surprising 58-44 loss at Fryeburg Academy.

No. 4 Freeport finished its regular season 13-5, losing for the third time in its last four games.

Falmouth was led by Chris Simonds, its 6-8 senior center, who scored a game-high 16 points. Billy Birks added 13, including back-to-back 3-pointers during a 14-2 run in the second quarter that opened a 30-13 lead.

Falmouth used a 16-3 run in the third quarter to take a 46-24 lead after three quarters.

JT Pound had 11 points and Connor Slocum scored eight for Freeport, which made only 10 of 42 shots.

MADISON 46, LISBON 35: Nathan Cornforth paced the Bulldogs (9-8) with 19 points in the win over Greyhounds (1-16) in Lisbon.

Brode Strout had 14 points in the win.

Owen Booker led Lisbon with nine points Keeghan Morrissette had with eight points.

