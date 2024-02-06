Rev. Linda Ann Kimball

GRAY – The Rev. Linda Ann Kimball, 80, passed peacefully Feb. 2, 2024, at Marshwood Center after a short stay.

A celebration of life will be held at Windham Hill United Church of Christ at 11 a.m., on Saturday, February 10.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Androscoggin Home Healthcare + Hospice

(https://androscoggin.org/donate/).

