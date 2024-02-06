BRUNSWICK – Josephine H. Barna, 74, died Thursday, Feb. 1, 2024 at Mid Coast Hospital. A memorial service will be held 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 9, 2024 at the Brackett Funeral Home, 29 Federal Street, Brunswick. Memories and condolences can be shared at http://www.brackettfh.com.

