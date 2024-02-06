Wed. 2/7 3:30 p.m. Creative Portland Zoom
Wed. 2/7 5 p.m. Historic Preservation Zoom, City Hall
Thu. 2/8 5 p.m. Finance Committee Zoom
Mon. 2/12 3 p.m. Fish Pier Authority Zoom
Tue. 2/13 8 a.m. Legislative/Nominating Zoom
Tue. 2/13 4:30 p.m. Planning Board Zoom, City Hall
Tue. 2/13 5:30 p.m. HHS/Public Safety Zoom
Wed. 2/14 5 p.m. Land Bank Commission City Hall
Wed. 2/14 5 p.m. Sustainability/Transportation Zoom
Wed. 2/14 6 p.m. Police Citizen Review Zoom
