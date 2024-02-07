Berwick police are investigating why a school bus was left abandoned and running in the intersection of Worcester and Pine Hill roads.

The bus has the name of a Massachusetts school district on it, but the district no longer owns the bus. The bus was taken out of service by the district around three years ago and has been sold at least two times, according to a Facebook post by Berwick police.

Berwick police did not respond to questions Wednesday including whether the bus has been removed from the intersection and who the owner is.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: