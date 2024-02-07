U.S. Sen. Susan Collins broke with most of her fellow Republicans Wednesday to vote for failed legislation that would have strengthened security along the southern U.S. border, expedited work permits for asylum seekers and provided military assistance to Ukraine and Israel.

The border measures would have created the most restrictive security and immigration rules in recent decades and were backed by most Democrats, who bowed to previous Republican demands that any foreign assistance for Ukraine include stronger border security.

But the bipartisan deal, which was unveiled over the weekend, collapsed amid criticism from former President Donald Trump, who whipped up Republican opposition to what he said would have been a political gift to President Joe Biden as they head toward a face off in the election this fall. The bill was also criticized by immigration advocates, who said the bill would make it too difficult for people to seek asylum here.

Collins, who was among four Republicans to vote in support of advancing the bill Wednesday, was not immediately available for an interview after the vote. But on Monday, Collins said she would support the deal, despite increasing opposition among Senate Republicans and pledges by House Republicans that they would kill the legislation.

“The legislation is by no means prefect, but it would address our border humanitarian and national security crisis and is a substantial improvement over the chaos and lawlessness that characterize the border now,” she said.

“I strongly support the other three pillars of the supplemental which I helped to negotiate: the additional military aid to help Ukraine counter Russian aggression which is in America’s own interest, the assistance to Israel in its war against terrorism, and the support for the Indo-Pacific region to deter China.”

The bill included a provision that would allow asylum seekers to work after passing an initial screening at the border. Under current federal law, asylum seekers must wait to seek work authorization for at least six months from when they file their asylum application, which can take a year to assemble.

Reducing that waiting period has been priority for Maine congressional delegation since at least 2016, when Sen. Angus King submitted a bill in response to an increase in the number of asylum seekers arriving in Portland.

King also voted in support of the border bill on Wednesday and has criticized Republicans for abandoning the reforms because of pressure from Trump.

This year, both Collins and U.S. Rep. Chellie Pingree have offered bills to reduce that waiting period. They’re framing it as a way to bolster a workforce in need of employees, while also reducing the financial liability of municipalities, which provide house and food assistance until work authorization is granted.

The other three Republicans to vote in favor of the bill were James Lankford of Oklahoma, who was a lead architect of the bill, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Mitt Romney of Utah.

Several Democrats, including Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, and Independent Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont also voted against the bill, because they believed the border measures were too strict or they opposed funding Israel’s war against Hamas.

