A broad national security spending bill released Sunday by U.S. Senate negotiators contains a provision from Sen. Susan Collins to speed up work permits for asylum seekers — a move long-sought by immigration advocates in Maine.

But the bill, which ties border protection and immigration limits to funding for conflicts in the Middle East and Ukraine, is facing opposition from both progressives and conservatives in the Senate, which could take up the bill as soon as Wednesday. And Republicans in control of the House said the bill would be dead on arrival.

Sen. Collins, R-Maine, said in a written statement that the bill, negotiated by Sens. Lankford, R-Oklahoma, Chris Murphy, D-Connecticut, and Kyrsten Sinema, I-Arizona, includes her proposal to speed up work permits for asylum seekers who have passed an initial screening to determine that they are not a threat and are not filing a frivolous asylum claim.

“This supplemental funding package is comprised of four pillars: securing our border, helping Ukraine counter Russian aggression, assisting Israel in its fight against terrorism, and deterring a rising China,” Collins said. “I appreciate the efforts of Senators Lankford, Murphy, and Sinema who authored the Border Act, which includes provisions I requested that will speed up access to work authorizations for asylum seekers.”

The proposal would remove the waiting period for asylum seekers who have passed a new, tougher initial screening process. Asylum seekers currently have to wait at least six months from filing their full asylum applications, which can take a year to pull together, to even apply for a work permit. That’s often followed by delays in processing.

The bill before Senate, which needs at least 60 votes to overcome a possible filibuster, would allow asylum seekers who pass their initial screening to immediately receive a work permit.

The bill, which also includes $60.8 billion in support for Ukraine, $16.8 million for Israel’s war with Hamas and $4.8 million to deter China in the Indo-Pacific, faces an uphill climb in both chambers.

It’s supported by Republican Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and Democratic Majority leader Chuck Schumer, who said he will bring it to the floor as soon as Wednesday. But the bill is opposed by Republicans, some of whom oppose aid to Ukraine, and by Democrats. who say the bill goes to far in clamping down on immigration.

Former Pres. Donald Trump has been whipping up opposition among Republicans in the House, who called it a “a gift to the Democrats” and “a death with for Republicans” as he campaigns to unseat President Joe Biden. And Republican leaders have already declared the bill dead on arrival.

Rep. Steve Scalise, R-Louisiana, called out the changes proposed to the asylum work permitting process on social media.

“Let me be clear: The Senate Border Bill will NOT receive a vote in the House,” Scalise said on X, formerly Twitter. “Here’s what the people pushing this ‘deal’ aren’t telling you: It accepts 5,000 illegal immigrants a day and gives automatic work permits to asylum recipients—a magnet for more illegal immigration.”

Scalise was referring to a provision of the bill that would allow the president to close the border if the seven day average of encounters exceeds 5,000 a day. It would require the border to be closed if more than 8,500 encounters occur on any given day. The border could be closed for up to 270 days in the first year, 225 in the second and 180 in the third year and final year of proposal.

Maine lawmakers have been trying to speed up work permits for asylum seekers since at least 2015.

Efforts this year from Collins and U.S. Rep. Chellie Pingree, D-1st District, have been backed by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, Maine State Chamber of Commerce and other business leaders as a way to address workforce shortage and reducing the costs to municipalities, which providing housing and food support to asylum seekers until they can become self-sufficient.

Last year, state lawmakers took the unusual step of seeking a federal waiver to allow Maine to put asylum seekers to work sooner than federal laws allow, even though so much waiver process exists.

The Maine Department of Labor requested that waiver in October. And last week the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration and Immigration Services denied the request, telling state officials that such a move would require congressional action.

