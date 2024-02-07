A recent column claiming to unravel Secretary Bellows’ legalistic logic for keeping Trump off the Maine ballot was dubious (“The people are supposed to choose whom they please,” Jan. 23). Let’s look at some facts that undermine the argument.

– First, Adam Clayton Powell was a Baptist pastor, representing Harlem in Congress, who nearly three decades (1945-1971). In 1967, his fellow Democrats booted him out over allegations of corruption – a common practice (think George Santos) – but the Supreme Court allowed him to serve when he was reelected in 1969. He did not “engage in insurrection or rebellion.”

– Second, Victor Berger was a Socialist journalist from Wisconsin elected to Congress. He was denied his seat in 1919 after being convicted of violating the Espionage Act of 1917 for publicizing his anti-interventionist views during World War I. The conviction was overturned in 1921 and he was elected three more times to Congress. Again, no insurrection or rebellion. Why does the author think this is relevant?

– Finally, the author points to Section 3 that states: “Congress may by a vote of two-thirds of each House, remove such disability.” I guess his logic is that this could happen any time between now and the day Trump takes office in Jan. 2025, so you can’t eliminate him from the ballot today. This is laughable; let’s accept the fact that there’s no chance of this happening.

Think of the chaos that would ensue if Trump was elected in November and denied the office in Jan. 2025.

Andrew Wright

Falmouth

