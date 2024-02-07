Steve Craig’s well-researched and objectively presented Press Herald article of Jan. 25 spotlighted the actions of mid-teens and their parents petitioning the local school board to fire their football coach (“Falmouth High football players sign petition seeking coach’s removal”).
When schools and learning in general, including extra-curriculars, flourished under the banner of “in loco parentis,” coaching was considered part of the process – furthering and enhancing values fostered at home. In some places, where the tail is allowed to wag the dog, things change. Nevertheless, it remains puzzling that a letter read to the school board, with no acknowledgement of authorship (teammates, parents, board of director?), was considered convincing.
On the other hand, young William Gale, an offensive lineman on a team with an unfortunate record and an unproductive offense is recognized – by those with established football experience and expertise – as the best in the state, offers evidence of good coaching and appropriate discipline and motivation.
Capable mariners, like yachtsmen and navigators, have multiple options for coping with challenges, weathering storms and righting the ship. Mutiny and quitting have never been among them.
Philip J. Dawson
Portland
