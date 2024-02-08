Gov. Janet Mills has nominated a consultant from East Boothbay to be the next superintendent of the Maine Bureau of Insurance.

Robert L. Carey’s nomination must be approved by the Joint Standing Committee on Health Coverage, Insurance and Financial Services, and the Maine Senate.

“Bob Carey brings decades of experience advising states, including Maine, on building strong insurance markets that provide quality coverage and save individuals and small businesses money on their premiums,” Mills said in a statement. Before establishing his consulting practice in 2008, Carey served as the first director of planning and development for the Massachusetts Health Connector.

Carey’s consulting practice has advised more than a dozen states on their insurance markets and health insurance marketplaces. In 2021, Carey contributed to the state’s successful application for a state innovation waiver that allowed Maine to implement a series of innovations designed to reduce the cost of health coverage for individuals and employees of small businesses.

Carey is a 1986 graduate of the University of Maine at Fort Kent and holds a Master of Science in public management and policy from Carnegie Mellon University.

If confirmed by the Senate, Carey would replace acting Superintendent Timothy Schott, who took over the bureau after Eric Cioppa retired in April 2022. Cioppa served the Bureau of Insurance in various capacities for more than three decades.

The Maine Bureau of Insurance licenses insurance producers and companies, performs examinations and conducts audits, reviews insurance rates, investigates complaints, and educates consumers about their rights and responsibilities. The insurance bureau oversees and regulates 1,300 licensed health, life, auto, and other insurance companies.

