BRUNSWICK – Josephine H. Barna, 74, died Feb. 1, 2024 at Mid Coast Hospital.
She was born Jan. 13, 1950, in Brooklyn, N.Y., a daughter of Louis Many and Margaret Commarrata
Coming to Brunswick as a Navy wife, she raised her children and lived in the area for over 53 years. She had been employed by L.L. Bean, but found her greatest joy in her devotion to her family, especially her two sons and grandchildren.
She was predeceased by two sisters, Gladys Fallon and Bobby Cammarrata.
She is survived by her sons, Bob Barna (Marie) of Kennebunkport, Matt Barna of Lyman; a brother, William “Billy” Cammarrata of Tampa, Fla.; two sisters, Kathleen Pollyea of Brooklyn, N.Y., Donna Boyles of Staten Island, N.Y.; five grandchildren, Methos Barna, Drisana Barna, Riley Barna, Caleb Tougas, and Chantal Tougas.
A memorial service will be held 2 p.m., Friday Feb. 9, 2024, at the Brackett Funeral Home, 29 Federal Street, Brunswick. Memories and condolences can be shared at http://www.brackettfh.com.
