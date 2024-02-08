people on the move

PROMOTIONS

Eben Perkins has been promoted to chief strategy officer at Competitive Energy Services. The former vice president joined the firm in 2016. Previously, Perkins worked in a variety of roles in the electric and telecommunications sectors for Iberdrola USA, Tilson and Energy Market Innovations.

Anna Russo has been promoted to chief people officer at Hancock Lumber. Russo was initially hired by the company in 2000 as a member of HR, a position she held for eight years. Russo then held a variety of HR roles including HR director, safety compliance officer and HR senior business partner with several Maine companies. Russo was rehired by Hancock in mid-January and will be taking over for Wendy Scribner, who retires in April.

Sam LeGeyt has been promoted to partner at The Dunham Group. LeGeyt joined the firm in 2018 and specializes in the industrial, office and investment markets. He minored in real estate at the University of New Hampshire.

John E. Hadwen and Benjamin A. Lord have been promoted to principals at Albin, Randall & Bennett. Hadwen joined the firm in 2021 and specializes in tax consulting, planning and compliance for businesses and ownership groups, and has expertise in automotive dealerships, construction, real estate and manufacturing. Lord joined the firm in 2013 and specializes in providing consulting, tax and accounting services to clients in the construction, real estate development, manufacturing and distribution industries.

cPort Credit Union has promoted two employees. Bill Whitmore has been promoted to senior vice president of business and information technology services. Whitmore began his career with cPort in 2019 and most recently served as the vice president of business services. He has a bachelor’s degree in computer science from the University of Southern Maine and a master’s degree in business administration from Southern New Hampshire University. Kelsey Marquis has been promoted to chief financial officer and chief operating officer. Marquis joined the bank in 2010. She is a Bryant University graduate and has a master’s degree in business administration and leadership from St. Joseph’s College.

Brandon Mazer has been promoted to shareholder at Perkins Thompson, a Portland-based law firm. Mazer’s practice focuses on assisting businesses inside and outside the hospitality industry as well as a number of Maine cities and towns.

Natasha Wagner Hamilton has been promoted to training and events manager at Portside Real Estate Group. Hamilton joined Portside two years ago as the broker services coordinator. Since joining Portside, she has played a role in organizing internal and external events, including revamping the company’s agent onboarding and training materials and continuing education unit offerings throughout the year.

The Maine Trust for Local News has established an audience development department and promoted Matt Fulton to the position of chief audience officer. Additionally, the nonprofit has promoted Erin Glendenning to vice president, circulation, Karen Beaudoin to vice president, digital product development, and Kate Buetler to retention manager.

NEW HIRES

Jamie Garvin has been hired by ecomaine as the director of communications and public affairs. Garvin previously served on the board of directors for the Portland-based nonprofit.

Shelley Ham has been hired as an agent at Fontaine Family real estate. Ham is a graduate of the University of Southern Maine and Husson University. She has previous experience in HR management, health care, hospitality, administration, customer service, sales and banking.

Khadija El Barkaoui has joined the Greater Portland Workforce Initiative as a business liaison. El Barkaoui has 10 years of experience in workforce development through roles with AmeriCorps Vista, the Peace Corps, and both local and international organizations. She will lead the Employer Practices Pilot Project to enhance employment outcomes for recent immigrants and internationally trained talent.

Mesha Clouseau has joined United Way of Southern Maine as director, grants. Clouseau has 12 years of nonprofit experience including grant management. She also has extensive civic engagement and volunteer experience throughout York County.

Dave Guthro has been hired as assistant vice president, marketing and communications officer at Norway Savings Bank. Guthro most recently served as the communications director for the Diocese of Portland, covering the entire state. Prior to his time at the diocese, he was a morning news anchor and sports anchor/reporter for WMTW-TV (ABC) in Portland and other ABC affiliates in New England. Guthro is a Syracuse University graduate.

Northern Light Mercy Hospital has hired David Lloyd Ghiorse and Leana Maria Thomas in the cardiovascular care division. Previously, Ghiorse spent 11 years providing cardiology services at Martin’s Point Health Care in Biddeford, Gorham and Portland, and as a cardiology and critical care physician assistant at Our Lady Fatima Hospital and Kent Memorial Hospital in Rhode Island. He has a bachelor of science in biology from Providence College and a master of science in physician assistant studies from the University of New England. Thomas is a board-certified adult gerontology primary care nurse practitioner with a 15-year history as a registered nurse in the acute care and ambulatory settings with a focus in cardiology. She has a bachelor of science in nursing from the University of New Hampshire and a master of science in nursing as well as an adult-gerontology acute care nurse practitioner post-master’s certificate from Walden University.

Ashley Winslow has been hired as the branch manager at Bangor Savings Bank’s new Kennebunk branch, which opened on Feb. 5. Previously, Winslow worked as a personal banker and vice president, branch manager with KeyBank. She serves as president of the Sanford chapter of Trusted Business Development Connections and volunteers with the Rotary Club of Kennebunk and Junior Achievement of Maine.

GENERAL

Bernstein Shur has added five new shareholders across the firm’s practice groups. Shareholder Rachael Becker McEntee is an attorney in the energy and environmental law practice group and has a J.D. from the Boston University School of Law and a B.A. from Harvard University. Zachary Brandwein is an attorney in the firm’s municipal and governmental services and litigation and dispute resolution practice groups; he has a J.D. from the University of Tulsa College of Law, a master’s in public policy from the University of Southern Maine and a bachelor’s degree from Occidental College. Molly Barker Gilligan is an attorney in the firm’s health care and labor and employment practice groups; she has a J.D. from the Quinnipiac University School of Law and a bachelor’s from the University of Maine. Hilary Holmes Rheaume is an attorney in the firm’s litigation and dispute resolution and auto and equipment dealers practice groups; she has a J.D. from the University of New Hampshire School of Law and a bachelor’s degree from Ohio Wesleyan University. James Monteleone is an attorney in the firm’s litigation and dispute resolution and real estate practice groups; he has a J.D. from the University of New Mexico School of Law, a master’s from Northwestern University and a bachelor’s degree from the University of Illinois at Chicago.

The Mitchell Institute has announced the election of three new members to its board of directors, including Tony DiSotto, Maine market president of KeyBank; Kate Wilkinson, senior vice president and senior client adviser with Spinnaker Trust; and Jonathan Moody, superintendent of schools in MSAD 54.

