Anthony Richard is expected to make his debut with the Bruins on Saturday and, if he brings the same energy to the game against the Washington Capitals at TD Garden that he brought to his media scrum after practice on Friday, the Bruins might have something in the speedy winger.
Coach Jim Montgomery said there’s “a real good chance” the 27-year-old AHL veteran will be in the lineup against the Caps. He took all the shifts on the fourth line with center Jesper Boqvist and Danton Heinen in practice on Friday.
After the session, the loquacious Richard all but confirmed he was indeed penciled in. Eager doesn’t begin to describe how he feels about his chance.
“I was waiting for the chance for a while. We’ve been playing well down there. We have a good team. We’re first or second in the league and I really like Providence. I’ve really enjoyed my time there,” said Richard. “But once you start playing good and you’re feeling good about your game and you see guys get hurt or sick or out of the lineup, you start thinking about having those looks in the NHL, so I’ve been thinking about it the last month or so when my game was really good. Like I told management and Monty (on Thursday), I’m really happy to be here and I’ll try to do my best to help the team keep winning. I watch pretty much all their games. They’re a fun team to watch, so I’m excited to play with these guys.”
A fourth-round draft pick of the Nashville Predators in 2015, he played one game for the Predators in 2018-19 and another one in 2019-20. After bouncing from Chicago, Milwaukee and Syracuse of the AHL, he caught on with the Canadiens’ organization last year and had his best pro season with Laval (AHL), with 30 goals and 37 assists in 60 games. He got a look with Montreal, producing three goals and two assists in 13 games, but he signed with the Bruins in the offseason.
The speed is what intrigues Montgomery.
“We’d like to create more anxiety in other teams. There’s different ways to do that. Speed is one of them. It really makes people back off or make plays quicker than they want to,” said Montgomery. “He’s had a real good year in Providence, just shy of 40 points (19 goals, 19 assists in 41 games), almost a point a game.”
Richard has 14 goals and nine assists in his last 17 games.
